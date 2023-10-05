Storj is Adobe’s Premiere Pro storage cloud

Decentralized storage provider Storj has announced a new integration with Adobe Premiere Pro, and says its revenues are growing 226 percent year on year.

Premiere Pro is professional video editing software used by artists and editors worldwide. They need to collectively work on media projects, such as special effects and video sequencing, and share project work with other team members. In other words, media files need storing and moving between the teams. Storj supplies a worldwide cloud storage facility based on spare datacenter capacity organized into a single virtual data store with massive file and object sharding across multiple datacenters, providing error-coded protection and parallel access for file and object read requests. Adobe has selected Storj as its globally distributed cloud storage for Premiere Pro.

Storj’s 226 percent growth has brought it customers and partners such as Toysmith, Acronis, Ad Signal, Valdi, Cribl, Livepeer, Bytenite, Cloudvice, Amove, and Kubecost. The growth has been helped by a University of Edinburgh report showing a a 2-4x factor improvement in Storj’s transfer performance over the prior year. It found speeds of up to 800 Mbps when retrieving large quantum physics data sets from Storj’s network.

The university’s Professor Antonin Portelli stated: “You can really reach very fast transfer rates thanks to parallelism. And this is something which is built-in natively in the Storj network, which is really nice because the data from many nodes are scattered all over the world. So you can really expect a good buildup of performances.”

Storj says it reduces cloud costs by up to 90 percent compared to traditional cloud providers, and also cuts carbon emissions by using existing, unused hard drive capacity. However, these hard drives have embodied carbon costs, so-called Scope 3 emissions accumulated during their manufacture, which will be shared between the drive owner and the drive renter (Storj).

It also cites a Forrester Object Storage Landscape report which suggests “decentralization of data storage will disrupt centralized object storage providers as computing shifts to the edge.” Storj is listed as one of 26 object storage vendors covered by the report, which costs $3,000 to access.

Bootnote

Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions were first defined in the Green House Gas Protocol of 2001.