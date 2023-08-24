Storage news roundup – 24 August

Data protector Acronis has renewed its relationship with the UK’s Southampton Football Club. Channel partner TMT will provide the club with the full suite of Acronis cyber protection offerings.

Cloud and backup storage provider Backblaze has announced price increases. B2 Cloud Storage’s monthly pay-as-you-go rate increases from $5/TB to $6/TB with free egress for customers for up to three times the amount of data stored. Prices for its Computer Backup business, effective October 3, will increase from $7/month to $9/month.

Postgres contributor EnterpriseDB (EDB) is partnering more with Google Cloud to make two of EDB’s offerings available on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE): EDB Community 360 PostgreSQL on GKE Autopilot and fully-managed database-as-a-service EDB BigAnimal on Google Cloud.

Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute (VCCRI) is using Filecoin decentralized storage to store 125+ TiBs (137.439 TB) of cardiac research data, including raw datasets from published papers consisting of thousands of images of cells and encrypted backups of their SyncroPatch machine, a laboratory technique for studying currents in living cells.

FileShadow is a SaaS service that collects a user’s content from cloud storage, email, hard drives, etc.and puts it into a FileShadow Library which can be shared with others. It now enables small businesses and individuals to publish content from their FileShadow Libraries to Facebook Pages.

TrueNAS supplier iXsystems has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Knoxville Top Workplaces and the Knoxville Sentinel News.

Lenovo is a significant all-flash array supplier according to IDC (Q1 CY23):

Lenovo is in #4 position WW on AFA Total Storage (Dell, NetApp, Pure and Lenovo)

Lenovo is in #2 position WW looking at AFA Price Bands 1-6 ($0-100k) (Dell, Lenovo, Pure and HPE)

Lenovo is in #1 position WW and EMEA looking at AFA entry Price Bands 1-4 ($0-25k)

In Q1 CY23, according to IDC, All Flash Arrays accounted for 45 percent of the entire storage array market. For Lenovo, it is actually 61 percent.

Cloud filesystem and services supplier Nasuni has appointed Jim Liddle as its Chief Innovation Officer. Liddle, formerly Nasuni’s VP of Product, was founder and CEO of acquired Storage Made Easy. He will lead the development and implementation of Nasuni’s data intelligence and AI strategies

Cornelis Networks, Penguin Solutions and Panasas have partnered to define and test a reference design of Penguin Computing’s Altus servers running Scyld ClusterWare and Panasas ActiveStor storage appliances connected with the Cornelis Networks Omni-Path Express fabric. This should save new and existing customers time and money. the Cornelis Omni-Path Gateway is an efficient and cost-effective alternative to direct connected Panasas storage in data centers with existing file system storage using Ethernet in the back-end. Read a solution brief here.

Peer Software announced PeerIQ, a self-hosted analytics engine that enhances storage analytics, observability and monitoring, with a single pane of visibility into heterogeneous hybrid and multi-cloud storage environments – going beyond the limitations of singular vendor storage systems. PeerIQ is a virtual appliance that contains a dashboard and analytics environment that offers tools for monitoring the health and performance of PeerGFS, Peer’s Global File Service, and an organization’s replication environment.

PeerIQ provides organizations with insights into their storage infrastructure, as the engine ingests storage metadata. The platform then performs analysis and delivers trending information through intuitive visualisation and reporting. Its dashboards are viewable via a web browser and provide a visual and interactive interface that displays telemetry data that is updated automatically.

Rubrik has announced generative AI product integrations with VMware to help customers recover better from malware attacks:

Get step-by-step guidance to recover unaffected files from the most recent snapshot and affected files from the snapshot prior to suspicious threat detection — layered on top of a clean virtual machine built from a gold master template.

Identify vSphere templates to reconstruct clean and safe virtual machines and avoid introducing undetected vulnerabilities within the operating system.

Get clear recommendations on which snapshot or files to select for a clean and successful recovery through Rubrik’s data threat analytics integrated with Azure OpenAI.

Data analytics accelerator SQream announced its no-code ELT and analytics platform Panoply is launching an AI Flex Connector helper which leverages generative AI to streamline the path to business intelligence. This tool will make it easier for users to collect all of their business data – from CRMs, user applications, and other tools – into one single source, and minimize the technical requirements to generate quick data insights.

Cloud datawarehouser Snowflake’s revenue growth continued with a 36 percent Y/Y rise to $674 million in its second fy2024 quarter. Its customer count rose to 8,537 from last quarter’s 8,167, up 370. The expected loss was $226.9 million, not much different from the year-ago $222.8 million loss on revenues of $497.2 million.

The DRAM recession is ending. TrendForce reports that rising demand for AI servers has driven growth in HBM shipments. Combined with the wave of inventory buildup for DDR5 on the client side, the second quarter saw all three major DRAM suppliers experience shipment growth. Q2 revenue for the DRAM industry reached approximately $11.43 billion, marking a 20.4 percent QOQ increase and halting a decline that persisted for three consecutive quarters. Among suppliers, SK hynix saw a significant quarterly growth of over 35 percent in shipments.

Trendforce reports NVIDIA’s latest financial report for FY2Q24 reveals that its data center business reached US$10.32 billion—a QoQ growth of 141 percent and YoY increase of 171 percent. The company remains optimistic about its future growth. TrendForce believes that the primary driver behind NVIDIA’s robust revenue growth stems from its data center’s AI server-related solutions. It expects NVIDIA’s to extend its reach into the edge enterprise AI server market, underpinning steady growth in its data center business for the next two years. Which storage suppliers will benefit?

SkiBig3 works on vacation planning for ski resorts in Banff National Park – Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mt. Norquay. It has selected the VergeOS UCI platform over VMware, Hypeer-V and public cloud options for its better data protection and scalability.

According to a global study conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence and commissioned by WEKA, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by enterprises and research organizations seeking to create new value propositions is accelerating, but data infrastructure and AI sustainability challenges present barriers to implementing it successfully at scale. Visit www.weka.io/trends-in-AI to read the full report

Zadara has partnered with managed services provider Node4 to deliver multi-tenanted immutable and secure storage for its Veeam backup and recovery platform via its zStorage Object Storage offering.

Switzerland-based Zstor is introducing DapuStor Haishen5 Series PCIe 5.0 SSDs in Europe. They have sequential read and write speeds reaching up to 14000/8000 MBps, and 4K steady-state random read and write speeds of up to 2800/600,000. Form factors include U.2, E1.S and E3.S and they use Marvell Bravera SC5 SSD controllers.