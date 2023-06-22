NetApp names new chief commercial officer

Maxwell Long is the new chief commercial officer at NetApp, replacing Rick Scurfield who is departing two years after taking on the post.

Since joining NetApp in March 2021, Long has built and strengthened the North America Sales leadership team, and helped grow NetApp’s US Public Sector teams, US and Canadian Commercial. He comes into NetApp after being an SVP and chief customer officer at Adobe for just over four years. Before that he was a 12-year vet at Microsoft, finishing up as corporate VP for enterprise global delivery, leading a 10,000-strong team focused on delivering enterprise systems using Microsoft technologies.

Long will now target and expand NetApp’s enterprise, strategic, and commercial customer segments. He will drive global partner strategy and manage the execution of a deal life cycle, forecasting, territory management, and other processes and tools.

Max Long and Rick Scurfield

Scurfield spent almost 21 years at NetApp, starting as a district manager for US DoD and intelligence agencies back in 2002. He then climbed the corporate ladder, becoming a regional director, then a VP and GM for OEM sales, SVP for the same, SVP/GM for Asia Pacific and Japan. A few more steps up the ladder took him up to the CCO spot.

He said on LinkedIn: “I am responsible for developing and implementing the strategic direction and global alignment across cross-functional organizations to accelerate NetApp’s growth while delivering best-in-class customer and partner satisfaction. To achieve this, I am leading a worldwide organization comprised of the Enterprise Strategy, Commercial Strategies, Channel and Partner Ecosystem, Customer Experience, Customer Success, Digital & Virtual Sales, the Global Strategic Technology Office, Go-to-Market Operations, Licensing, and NetApp Learning Services.”

In that role he also led NetApp’s Global Cloud Storage sales organization. NetApp’s public cloud revenues grew 25.8 percent year-on-year to $151 million in NetApp’s latest quarterly results. This was flat sequentially as public cloud revenues had grown 36 percent to $150 million in the prior quarter, up from $140 million in the quarter before that.

NetApp said: “As NetApp enters the next phase in its multi-year go-to-market modernization initiative, it continues to evolve the organization to better serve its customers and partners wherever they are in their respective transformation journeys. As part of that process, NetApp Chief Commercial Officer Rick Scurfield is leaving the company.

“The entire organization thanks Rick for his many contributions to NetApp over more than two decades, and the integral role he has played in driving NetApp’s growth and success over the years.”