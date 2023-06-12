Storage news ticker – June 12

Aporia is using Databricks‘ Lakehouse Platform, AI capabilities, and MLflow offerings to provide ML observability to customers. Databricks customers can monitor their ML models in production without duplicating any data from their Lakehouse or any other data source. Aporia’s deployment on Databricks enables monitoring billions of predictions without data sampling, production code changes, or hidden storage costs.

Cloud storage provider Backblaze is releasing the 2023 State of the Backup report.

Nearly two in three Americans (65 percent) who have backed up all the data on their computer use a cloud-based system as their primary backup method.

Those who use a cloud backup service are more likely to say they had to recover, access, or restore lost data from their computer in the past month than those who use a cloud drive service, cloud sync service, or external hard drive (18 percent vs 9 percent and 7 percent each).

Commvault is running an aggressive marketing campaign calling out other vendors for allegedly mis-representing their capabilities. It’s promoting an eBook entitled “5 Questions Most Data Protection Providers Won’t Answer.” The other data protection vendors mentioned in its eBook include Cohesity, Dell, Rubrik, Veeam, and Veritas. Get the eBook here.

Ranga Rajagopalan

Ranga Rajagopalan is joining Druva as its CMO, moving from his role of SVP products at Commvault. He said in a LinkedIn posting: “The world of data protection has become unnecessarily noisy – with claims, hypes, lies, lie detectors and whatnot. I am looking forward to helping customers cut through all this noise and simplify their data protection with Druva.” Druva is hiring, including in marketing.

A GigaOm Sonar Report says vendors with a data storage security posture (DSSP) are aware of the systemic challenges of securing data and understand that there is no single, universally correct way to secure and protect data and provide layered options. All the reports were written by Justin Warren.

HPE is previewing a new sustainability dashboard on the HPE GreenLake platform and a portfolio of sustainability services which span technology, services, financing, and asset upcycling programs. The dashboard will use analytics from the HPE portfolio across compute, storage, and networking to improve overall sustainability performance. New technology from OpsRamp, which HPE acquired in May 2023, will provide additional sustainable IT capabilities to the dashboard by delivering a unified approach to manage multi-vendor infrastructure and application resources in hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.

John Blumenthal, VP Data Services, has resigned from Tom Black’s storage operation at HPE, departing for a startup.

John Blumenthal

IBM has released its Storage Defender to manage data resiliency for mission-critical enterprise applications across the entire data lifecycle. It is IBM’s first storage offering to bring together multiple IBM and third-party products that unify primary, secondary replication, and backup management. Storage Defender uses AI and event monitoring across multiple storage platforms through a single pane of glass to help protect organizations’ data layer from ransomware, human error, sabotage, and other risks. Storage Defender software capabilities cover inventory, threat detection, data protection, Safeguarded Copy and recovery orchestration, and are available to clients with consumption-based credit licensing.

IBM’s Spectrum Virtualize has become Storage Virtualize and v8.6.0 was made available for download on FixCentral. It adds:

Inline Data Corruption Detection – by calculating the Shannan Entropy of data streams, IBM can look for early warnings that data streams maybe under attack.

– by calculating the Shannan Entropy of data streams, IBM can look for early warnings that data streams maybe under attack. SVC support for Safeguarded Copy on Stretched Cluster configurations. Not only can IBM now support SGC when using VDM, but there’s also been a 10x increase in the capacity that can be managed in an ESC (Enhanced Stretched Cluster).

Not only can IBM now support SGC when using VDM, but there’s also been a 10x increase in the capacity that can be managed in an ESC (Enhanced Stretched Cluster). Multi-threaded iSCSI Kernel Module(s). The single kernel module driving all iSCSI connections/ports has been a bottleneck to unleashing iSCSI performance. Some huge increases are now available, proportional to the number of cores in the box.

The single kernel module driving all iSCSI connections/ports has been a bottleneck to unleashing iSCSI performance. Some huge increases are now available, proportional to the number of cores in the box. NVMe-TCP Support. Adding to existing iSCSI, iSER, RoCEv2 and iWarp support, IBM can now run any or all of these protocols including NVMe-TCP on one or more Ethernet ports. Almost all of the Ethernet card slot restrictions have been removed so users can oversubscribe the 100Gb ports.

Decentralized cloud storage supplier startup Impossible Cloud has launched a Partner Program. It also announced a number of backup providers as alliance partners. These include Comet Backup, an inaugural partner, as well as Acronis. Clients will now be able to use these companies’ backup software in conjunction with Impossible Cloud’s S3-compatible storage to safeguard data.

There is a constant drip of reports saying Kioxia and Western Digital merger talks are onging.

SK hynix has started mass production of its 238-layer 4D NAND Flash memory and product compatibility tests with a global smartphone manufacturer are under way.

Synology has announced new products. The four-bay DiskStation, DS423, is a new Value Series NAS, while the new HAT3300 Plus Series drives are designed for Synology systems to ensure consistent performance in multi-user environments. Finally, the BeeDrive will be coming soon, a personal backup hub for easy data protection. Disk Station Manager DSM 7.2 software is available in the download center for manual updates. The most substantial changes are probably full volume encryption and immutable snapshots. More info on the DSM 7.2 product page.

Sternum has identified a security vulnerability (CVE-2023-27988) that affects owners of Zyxel Networks’ Linux-operated NAS storage devices running the latest firmware (version 5.21). A patch has been issued by Zyxel and is available here.

China’s TerraMaster released a new model of its U8-450 eight-bay short depth rackmount NAS, it comes with high-speed dual SFP+ 10GbE ports and dual RJ45 2.5GbE ports providing up to 20Gbps transmission bandwidth through Link Aggregation. U8-450 supports up to 176TB, and has a 2U rackmount case with a depth of 384mm (15.1 inches) weighing 6.9kgs. The U8-450 has been specifically developed for users who require high-speed storage which can meet the stringent demands of 4K video editing, virtualization, databases, and other applications with high storage performance requirements. The space-efficient short depth design makes it easy to install in small media cabinets.

Kyodo News reports Toshiba has recommended that shareholders accept the buyout offer from Japan Industrial Partners. Toshiba makes, among many other things, hard disk drives, and owns 40 percent of NAND and SSD supplier Kioxia. The price offered by the consortium – which includes Tokyo-based JIP, Orix Corp. and Rohm Co – is only a 1.8 percent premium to the company’s closing stock price on June 8 on the Tokyo stock market of ¥4,540.

The Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) is putting out a call for papers for its 15th annual Technology Conference on Performance Evaluation and Benchmarking (TPCTC 2023). The conference will be colocated with the 49th International Conference on Very Large Data Bases (VLDB 2023) in Vancouver BC on August 28. The deadline for abstract submissions is Wednesday, June 14. Researchers and industry experts are encouraged to submit ideas and methodologies in performance evaluation, measurement and characterization.

Research house TrendForce reports that the global top 10 semiconductor foundries witnessed a significant 18.6 percent QoQ decline in revenue during the first quarter of 2023. This decline – amounting to approximately $27.3 billion – can be attributed mostly to sustained weak end-market demand. The rankings also underwent notable changes, with GlobalFoundries surpassing UMC to secure the third position, and Tower Semiconductor surpassing PSMC and VIS to claim the seventh spot.

TrendForce says the DRAM industry witnessed a 21.2 percent QoQ decline in Q1 revenues, bringing total revenue down to $9.663 billion. This significant dip represents the third consecutive quarter where revenues have fallen. Only Micron saw increased shipment volumes.

TrendForce reveals that purchasing momentum in the NAND flash market decelerated during caledar Q1. Despite suppliers aggressively slashing prices to stimulate demand, the bit shipment volume of NAND Flash saw only a marginal growth of 2.1 percent over the quarter. Coupled with a 15 percent drop in ASPs, the NAND flash industry registered a QoQ revenue decrease of 16.1 percent, amounting to about $8.63 billion.

DNA storage technology supplier Twist BioScience has laid off employees. It reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended March 31, and announced actions aimed at accelerating its path to profitability, while simultaneously extending the company’s runway. It is resizing many teams throughout the organization and reducing its workforce by approximately 270 employees, or 25 percent. The biopharma team has been resized to focus on revenue-generating partnerships and Twist says it will moderate its investment in DNA data storage.

Western Digital has laid off 7 percent of its Israeli workforce, 60 jobs, according to Calcalist. This is the company’s second round of layoffs in the country over the past six months. It has flash R&D operations in Israel dating from its SanDisk acquisition.

Western Digital has announced new corporate sustainability targets that focus on powering its operations with 100 percent renewable energy, achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across its operations and water and waste reduction targets. Specific commitments include: