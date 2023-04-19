Storage news ticker – April 19

The Acronis Cyber Foundation Program announced the completion of new school construction in Sierra Leone and Guatemala, in partnership with GoDaddy. The Barbara Junior Secondary School in Sierra Leone was completed in September 2022 and included the development of three separate buildings designed to maximize natural light and fresh air. The school is located in the village of Barbara in Sierra Leone’s Port Loko district, an agricultural region where most families have an income of less than $2 per day. Built with sustainable resources, it is expected to be attended by over 120 pupils and features amenities to support disabled children, a hygiene room for girls, and the distribution of free hygiene products.

In 2019, the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, Cloudfest and NGO partner Esperanza e.V. built five new classrooms to extend the existing Escuela Oficial Urbana Mixta San Antonio School in Guatemala. Prior to the program’s involvement, the school’s 525 students shared just 10 classrooms which led to significant overcrowding. GoDaddy Pro joined the initiative in 2021 and helped fund the latest construction project, which includes remodeling and expanding three classrooms of the current facility, four additional classrooms, and proper stairs. The next goal for the school will be the development of a modern computer classroom that will allow students to optimize educational resources.

Privately owned Axcient, which provides business availability software for Managed Service Providers, has announced record-breaking Q1 growth of over 20 percent year-over-year. It does not specify the revenue figure. Quarterly bookings also grew at a record pace, we’re told, up 48 percent year-over-year. Over 3,700 MSPs use Axcient’s Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) offerings for data security and business downtime reduction.

Block data migrator Cirrus Data has a new Recommendation Wizard for Azure to automatically recommend a volume type, size, and performance parameters based on the real performance of a source volume. This simplifies storage decisions for Azure so you can minimize business disruption. Cirrus plans to add this capability to other public clouds like AWS and Oracle Cloud.

UK-based Era, which supplies IT workflow systems for the media, postproduction and broadcast sector, has launched POLUS, its turnkey, high-availability, network-attached storage (NAS) product. It uses ZFS technology from Seagate running on Linux servers. In-built services include snapshots, snapshot cloning and replication, encryption, compression and quotas. Era says its simple-to-use web interface offers easy management and control of pools and file systems, with the systems also easily configurable for performance, storage capacity, high protection or a blend of all three depending on the requirements.

Fermyon has introduced free instantly available cloud key-value storage for serverless WebAssembly, claiming it eliminates the #1 developer pain point of stateless serverless functions.

Coley Burke

SaaS data protector HYCU has hired its first chief revenue officer, Coley Burke. Prior to HYCU, Burke was CRO at Semperis where he increased demand for identity-driven cyber resilience to offset the growing rise of cybersecurity risks to enterprises globally. Before that he was CRO at Zerto, leading go-to-market for the global IT resilience company prior to the acquisition by HPE. Burke has held sales and go-to-market positions at EMC, Kashya, IBM, Quantum, and Arrow Electronics, and has extensive background in software, data protection, infrastructure, storage, and BCDR products and solutions.

Fabless semiconductor company Hyperstone says it has joined the MEMTONOMY-2 project to develop new storage systems as well as safety and reliability concepts for autonomous driving. DRAM and NAND flash play an integral role in enabling advanced features and handling data generated and processed within vehicles. However, they face challenges in terms performance, energy efficiency and functional safety since the majority are not qualified for safety-critical applications. The MEMTONOMY project aims to identify new concepts to increase reliability within automotive storage. It wants to increase storage bandwidth while reducing latency and energy consumption via a new flash controller architecture and optimizing memory data and access.

IBM Storage has announced new FlashSystems inline data corruption detection with AI and ML to help customers detect data changes indicative of threats. IBM Storage will extend these capabilities down to its computational storage FlashCore Modules in the second half to bring detection as close to the data as possible, reducing detection time. IBM is introducing standard configurations and optimized pricing modeled against the most prevalent workloads that its customers need. This simplifies storage configuration to three choices: storage controller performance/capacity, number of drives, and size of each drive. Also, IBM is reducing FlashSystem 5xxx and 7xxx list prices by 15 percent globally through June 30. A blog provides background.

Kasten by Veeam, which provides Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, announced that its KubeCampus.io learning platform now has over 20,000 users and is expanding to include its first partners, Scality and StormForge. The new content providers will bring expertise in storage and automated Kubernetes resource management to help users execute Kubernetes deployments successfully, we’re told.

MASV, which supplies fast large file transfer technology to video professionals, has announced “Send from Wasabi” so users can select and share files from their Wasabi cloud storage via a MASV link. Wasabi customers can combine the existing “Deliver to Wasabi” integration with “Send from Wasabi” to imoprove their cloud video production speed by sending and receiving files directly from Wasabi cloud storage.

NAB 2023 show winners

Hammerspace – Store Winner IABM BaM – data orchestration

Perifery AI+ – Product of the Year – DataCore’s business unit for edge processing and storage

Quantum Myriad – TVTech Best of Show, TVBEurope Best of Show, NAB Product of the Year in Cloud and Storage category

Storj – Product of the year – Web3 decentralized storage

WEKA – NAB Show Product of the Year 2023

GPU and DPU supplier Nvidia has published a DPU Ebook to push its BlueField technology. Get it here.

OpenDrives announced multi-cloud migration, AI-enabled remote production, and backup and recovery workflows at the 2023 NAB Show.

Atlas Core, built on open standards and open protocols, facilitates interoperability with the Open ecosystem of technology partners, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and other cloud players such as Wasabi, to provide access to cloud storage and data services that enterprises use every day.

A single, portable OpenDrives software license moves with customers’ needs across any data environment, whether on-prem, cloud or edge.

OpenDrives deploys containers directly on the storage and containerization facilitates simplified content editing and backup solutions.

Vaughn Stewart, VP for Global Technology Alliance Partners at Pure Storage, has resigned to enjoy a sabbatical after almost 10 years. He’ll be doing some contract work while preparing for what’s next.

The Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service is now generally available from the Microsoft Azure portal. It has Active Directory and Azure AD SSO integration, encryption at rest by default both at rest and in transit, and deep insights down to the file or user level. Users can deploy unstructured data storage at exabyte scale in minutes.

Japanese chemical and disk platter company Showa Denko has restructured and renamed itself as Resonac. Resonac Holdings and Resonac, a manufacturing business, were created through the merger of Showa Denko and Showa Denko Materials (formerly Hitachi Chemical) on January 1. Both are run by CEO Hidehito Takahashi.

The second annual SmartNICs Summit, June 13-15 at the San Jose Doubletree Hotel, has set its initial keynote schedule. Presenting companies will be Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and VMware. There will also be short presentations by Ethernet Alliance, Advanced Photonics Coalition (formerly Consortium for On-Board Optics), Storage Networking Industry Association, Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI), Open Compute Project, and prominent startup incubator Silicon Catalyst.

Solidigm D5-P5316 QLC SSDs were used in getting a world record for Pi calculation with 100 trillion digits calculated in just under 54 days, almost a third of the previous record’s processing time by Google, 158 days. This was achieved by a team at Storage Review in its Cincinnati lab who recorded 23PB written into the QLC storage. The Pi Calculation overview:

Program: y-cruncher by Alexander Yee

Algorithm: Chudnovsky (1988)

Compute node: Quanta server powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC

Total elapsed time : 59 days, 10 hours, 46 minutes, and 49.55 seconds

59 days, 10 hours, 46 minutes, and 49.55 seconds Total storage size: 530.1TB available, 514.5TB peak usage

Total I/O: 40.2PB Read, 35.4PB Written, 75.6PB Total

Spin.AI, developer of the SpinOne SaaS security platform for mission-critical SaaS apps, has announced new offerings to help enterprises protect SaaS data. This includes SaaS security posture management (SSPM), SaaS data leak prevention and data loss protection (SDLP), and SaaS ransomware detection and response (SRDR), as well as new integrations with Jira and ServiceNow, and backup support for Slack. SpinOne is an all-in-one, SaaS security platform that protects SaaS app data in Google Workplace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Slack.

Data analytics accelerator SQream has announced Flex Connector, a custom API data pipeline built to connect with almost every API service. This eliminates the need for third-party tools in many use cases and makes it easier for users to collect all of their business data – from CRMs, user applications, and other tools – in one single source. With the Flex Connector, users can sync data from nearly any API service, open to both GET and POST methods with raw or GraphQL inputs. In brief, users can connect to any RestAPI service to bring their data into a data warehouse.

TerraMaster T6CN rugged SSDs

TerraMaster has launched T6CN rugged SSDs for defense, industrial and telecommunications applications. They are available in M.2 2280, E1.S and U.2 form factors and support PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe v1.4. The SSD’s capacity ranges from 960GB to 3,840GB for the M.2, 960GB to 7,680GB for the E1.S, and 960GB to 16,360GB for the U.2 version. T6CN offers speeds up to 3,500 MBps sequential read and 3,200 MBps sequential writes. The T6CN family is available in commercial and industrial temperatures.

TrendForce reports that the top three HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) suppliers in 2022 were SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron, with 50, 40, and 10 percent market share respectively. At present, SK hynix is the only supplier that mass produces HBM3 products and as a result is projected to increase its market share to 53 percent as more customers adopt HBM3. To prepare for the launch of Nvidia H100 and AMD MI300 in 2H23, all three major suppliers are planning for the mass production of HBM3 products. Samsung and Micron are expected to start mass production sometime toward the end of this year or early 2024, with current HBM market shares of 38 and 9 percent respectively.

Zmanda has introduced a cloud-based Zmanda Endpoint Backup for Windows desktops and laptops, previously known as Rebit Endpoint Backup. This brings endpoint protection under the Zmanda brand. Zmanda, a BETSOL company, is a provider of open source backup and recovery software. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Zmanda says it has protected over 1 million-plus servers and served customers in more than 45 countries since 1991.