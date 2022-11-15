Escape the cloud egress trap with Wasabi Cloud Sync Manager

Wasabi offers cheaper and faster object cloud storage than the three top public clouds, and now has an egress cost escape trap to free locked-in big cloud prisoners.

It says its Cloud Sync Manager (CSM) utilizes private network connections to feed data into its own cloud from AWS, Azure, GCP and any other S3-compliant storage. Once a CSM session is started, there is no down time as data is replicated from the AWS, Azure, GCP or other S3-compliant source to Wasabi’s cloud, and no egress cost.

David Boland

David Boland, VP of cloud strategy at Wasabi Technologies, provided an announcement quote: “Companies in the past may have wanted to leave their cloud provider, but couldn’t afford to. Now, Wasabi Cloud Sync Manager allows customers to switch to the more affordable and higher performing Wasabi hot cloud storage for just pennies per GB, depending on the data source and geographical region, and start saving money immediately.”

The appeal Wasabi is making to AWS, Azure and GCP customers is that they are facing sticker shock due to high storage prices, extras like making API calls and being charged to get their data out of the public cloud providers’ clutches.

Wasabi says its cloud storage is one fifth of the hyperscale cloud providers’ cost – priced at $0.0059 per GB/month ($5.99 per TB/month) – and having no API request or egress charges.

There are three Amazon S3 standard pricing tiers, each more expensive than Wasabi:

First 50TB per month – $0.023/GB, $23/TB/month

Next 450TB per month – $0.022/GB, $22/TB/month

Over 500TB per month – $0.021/GB, $21/TB/month

The egress cost for extracting 500TB of data from AWS was $28,800, $28,770 from Azure, and a staggering $40,310 from GCP in August 2021.

Comoared to AWS Wasabi is also faster, as testing by SerpApi indicated:

Wasabi suggests workloads that could be migrated to Wasabi away from the big three are active archiving, backup, disaster recovery, and storage for a custom application (active data).

CSM can also replicate buckets from one Wasabi region to another and keep source and target buckets synchronized. Having a duplicate bucket can be useful for data protection, compliance needs, or to enjoy lower latency access from a Wasabi region closer to accessing systems.