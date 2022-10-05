Storage news ticker – October 6

Research house IDC has reported that spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud deployments, including dedicated and shared IT environments, increased 22.4 percent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) to $22.6 billion. Spending on cloud infrastructure continues to outgrow the non-cloud segment although the latter had strong growth in 2Q22 as well, increasing at 15.2 percent to $17.3 billion. Spending on shared cloud infrastructure reached $15.6 billion in the quarter, increasing 18.9 percent compared to a year ago. IDC expects to see continuous strong demand for shared cloud infrastructure with spending projected to surpass non-cloud infrastructure spending in 2023. The dedicated cloud infrastructure segment grew 30.9 percent year over year in 2Q22 to $7 billion. Of the total dedicated cloud infrastructure, 46.3 percent was deployed on customer premises.

Long term, IDC has predicted spending on cloud infrastructure will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 percent over the 2021-2026 forecast period, reaching $134 billion in 2026 and accounting for 67.9 percent of total compute and storage infrastructure spend. Shared cloud infrastructure will account for 71.9 percent of the total cloud amount, growing at a 12.7 percent CAGR, said IDC. Spending on dedicated cloud infrastructure will grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent to $37.7 billion. Spending on non-cloud infrastructure will grow at 0.2 percent CAGR, reaching $63.4 billion in 2026. Spending by service providers on compute and storage infrastructure is expected to grow at a 10.9 percent CAGR, reaching $130.2 billion in 2026. Of course, these forecasts are always subject to change.

…

Arcion, which supplies the only cloud-native, CDC-based data replication platform, has announced agentless change data capture (CDC) for all of its supported databases and applications. These include Microsoft Azure and SQL Server, Oracle, DB2, SAP HANA, Salesforce, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Snowflake, MySQL, and numerous others. It said it enables faster, more agile analytics and AI by replicating mission-critical transactional enterprise databases to cloud-based data platforms in real time, at scale, and with guaranteed transactional integrity. It is the only fully managed, distributed data replication-as-a-service on the market today that makes it possible to deploy zero-code, zero-maintenance pipelines in just minutes, Arcion claimed.

…

In-cloud data protector Clumio has a Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Haas, appointed this month to replace the departed VP Sales Brian O’Shea. He is now CRO at data security service company Veza.

…

Cloud-native data linking and streaming platform Confluent has announced new capabilities for Stream Governance, the managed governance suite for Apache Kafka and data in motion. Organizations can resolve issues within complex pipelines easier with point-in-time lineage, discover and understand topics faster with business metadata, and enforce quality controls globally with Schema Registry, Confluent claimed. Confluent also announced Stream Designer, which it said is a point-and-click visual interface builder that enables developers to build and deploy streaming data pipelines in minutes.

Yair Hershko

…

Yair Hershko has become VP Products at Infinidat. Previously he was the co-founder and CTO at managed compute and storage services supplier Zadara.

…

There is a new level of smartphone-powered external drive security with the ioSafe Solo G3 Secure external hard drive. The USB 3.2 fireproof and waterproof desktop drive’s enclosure contains a FIPS 140-2 Level-3 validated self-encrypting drive, which uses XTS-AES 256-bit full-disk hardware encryption. A user authorizes computer access to the drive using a smartphone app via Bluetooth. Without this, the drive is invisible to the computer, and data is protected from cyberattack as well as fire and water. The authorized user must stay within 10 feet of the Solo G3 Secure or the connection to the computer is lost. In addition, after 10 incorrect or unauthorized entry attempts, the drive is wiped.

ioSafe Solo G3 Secure

The Solo G3 Secure is available immediately in 2TB (MSRP $499) and 4TB (MSRP $649) options with USB 3.2 gen 1 connectivity (5 Gbit/s). There is a two-year hardware warranty and two years of Data Recovery Service.

…

Broadcast and media object storage supplier Object Matrix is partnering data sync/file delivery vendor Resilio so customers can sync files and have access to media assets (objects) at the edge, the core, and in the cloud. We’re told Resilio’s real-time and fast P2P file replication is popular with post-production professionals as a solution to sync massive files – for example 4k and 8k videos, interactive media or video game developer builds – between remote workers and sites. By having it integrated with Object Matrix’s MatrixStore, users can access their content securely from anywhere at any time, it said.

…

There is a new IBM Spectrum Scale Container Storage Interface Driver 2.7 with support for fileset based volumes, Kubernetes CSI sidecar containers upgrade, support for Kubernetes 1.25 on RHEL 7 and limited Support for Kubernetes 1.25 on RHEL 8. More details here and here.

…

Research house TrendForce says memory pricing began to decline from 4Q21 due to weakening demand for certain consumer electronics, rising inflation and pandemic policies. Micron announced last week that it would cut production of DRAM and NAND flash, becoming the first major memory manufacturer to officially reduce its capacity utilization plan. Kioxia also announced that it will reduce NAND capacity utilization by 30 percent from October on the heels of Micron’s announcement. More manufacturers limiting bit output cannot be ruled out as only large-scale production reduction can reverse supply/demand imbalance in 2023. (Hint: Western Digital, SK hynix/Solidigm, Samsung.)

Under the expectation that more NAND flash suppliers will join the ranks reducing production due to loss considerations, inventory pressure is expected to ease in the 2Q23, while price declines are expected to diminish in 2H23.

…

TrendForce also expects NAND pricing to drop by as much as 15-20 percent in 4Q22. Buyers started focusing on destocking, while sellers have begun offering rock-bottom prices to shore up purchase orders, causing wafer pricing to drop by 30-35 percent in 3Q22.

In terms of NAND flash wafers, even though some module makers have experienced slight pressure relief after several quarters of inventory adjustment, the overall market situation is still pessimistic. Demand for products such as SSDs, memory cards, and drives at the retail end is stagnant as consumer products continue to slump. Since a downward trend in pricing is inevitable, manufacturers are forced to accelerate process migration to optimize cost structure.

…

Insight Global, a staffing and services company headquartered in Atlanta, GA, has replaced its legacy backup products with Veeam Availability Suite to protect against ransomware attacks. Veeam backs up 100TB across 100 VMware vSphere virtual machines from Pure Storage SafeMode snapshots on premises for immutability and sends backup copies to Wasabi cloud storage for additional immutability.

…

Replicator WANdisco has done another land-and-expand job. It has signed a follow-on agreement worth $7.1 million with a large European automotive components supplier, which initially entered into a Commit-to-Consume contract with WANdisco valued at a minimum of $5 million over five years, as announced on July 4. This was to replicate automobile sensor data to AWS. This follows the client entering into a major collaboration with a multinational vehicle manufacturer to provide the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) domain controller, sensors, and software for parking and maneuvering.