Storage news ticker – October 5

Network and storage network comms equipment supplier ATTO has signed a distribution agreement with Adistec Corp. that extends the availability of the ATTO high-performance storage and network connectivity portfolio into Latin America.

Karen Egan

…

Data manager/protector Cohesity has hired Karen Egan as chief customer experience officer with global responsibility for the company’s customer experience, including Professional Services, Success, and Support teams. She was previously SVP of Global Support at VMware. Prior to her 15-year tenure at VMware, Egan held roles at Motorola and Apple.

…

immudb, which supplies its eponymous immutable enterprise-scale database with cryptographic verification, has an extension that supports Ethereum Mainnet blockchain to provide “high performance” for Ethereum-based applications, and untampered data security. It said immudb can be used as a Ethereum Layer-2 solution using Zero-Knowledge rollups (ZK-rollups) to increase throughput by moving computation and state-storage off-chain.

…

NAND foundry operator Kioxia has adjusted production at its Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash memory plants in the light of economic conditions. It will reduce its wafer start production volume by approximately 30 percent starting from October. Joint venture partner Western Digital has not made a similar announcement – yet. Micron is also lowering production.

…

Database supplier MariaDB has confirmed that Hal Berenson has joined its board of directors. We’re told Berenson is well known for his technical and management leadership roles developing Amazon Relational Database Services (RDS), Microsoft SQL Server, and DEC Rdb before it was acquired by Oracle.

…

Cruise.co.uk, an online cruise travel agent in the UK, said it has booked MariaDB SkySQL as its fully managed cloud database service. Cruise gets to use MariaDB’s in-house DBA service, SkyDBA, as it does not have database experts on its staff.

…

Startup Materialize, founded in 2019 and with $100.5 million funding, said its distributed streaming SQL database is available. We’re told Materialize, for the first time, gives users all the power of streaming data while with the same lack of complexity and low implementation cost as batch cloud data warehouses. It allows developers and data teams to build customer-facing workflows, data engineers to build data applications with a streaming API, and analytics engineers to perform streaming analytics, leveraging integrations with powerful platforms like dbt.

…

NAND and DRAM fabricator Micron has been awarded up to ¥46.6 billion ($320 million) by the Japanese government to help produce new DRAM chips at its Hiroshima plant. Japan wants to increase its national manufacturing in the light of China’s semiconductor ambitions.

…

Model9, the mainframe to on-prem/cloud object storage data mover, is partnering with NetApp and its StorageGRID object storage product. CEO and founder Gil Peleg said: “NetApp has an excellent reputation in the enterprise space and has exabytes installed in the same Fortune 500 accounts that are also interested in modernizing their mainframe installations with the capabilities of Model9. In the past year we have gained several new joint customers with NetApp StorageGRID as their Model9 object storage target for their mainframe. This naturally led to formalizing the partnership and now jointly going after some very large customers.”

…

Aimee Davis

Quobyte has hired Aimee Davis as its head of marketing. Quobyte’s DCFS software provides block, file and object access for high-performance computing (HPC) and machine learning, running on-premises, on bare metal, in VMs and containers, and in the public cloud. Davis has had prior experience with Western Digital’s HGST and Symantec.

…

Data protector/manager Rubrik has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to defend against cyber threats. This was as a result of Rubrik unveiling a new integration with Microsoft Sentinel, providing Data Risk Insights that give security operations teams a better view from the inside out to accelerate security investigations for rapid recovery in the event of a cyber attack.

…

SingleStore, which supplies a unified real-time transaction and real-time database, has topped up its recent funding round of $116 million with an additional $30 million and new investor Prosperity7. The round, SingleStore’s seventh, is called an F-2, now sums to $146 million, and takes the overall total raised to $412 million in equity.

Eyal David

…

WEKA has hired Model9 chief strategy officer Eyal David to move across and become its head of cloud enablement.

…

Reports have emerged that Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation (YMTC) CEO Simon Yang is resigning for personal reasons and becoming exec vice chairman. Chairman Nanxiang Chen will add the CEO role to his responsibilities. There is seemingly an ongoing purge of top execs at China’s state-backed technology companies against a backdrop of unexplained spending of investments intended for these companies.

…

Managed compute and storage services supplier Zadara has signed a deal with Nordic colo operator Green Mountain giving Zadara access to its bit barns Norway. Green Mountain currently operates three datacenters in Norway and Zadara will be able to address clients with cloud services including zStorage and zCompute, delivered from them.