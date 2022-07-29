Storage news ticker – 29 July 

…

Arcserve has extended its SaaS Backup offering to provide simple, secure (immutable), and scalable data protection for Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and Azure Active environments. It says universal restore view gives a complete overview of all backup sets. A search can be performed across all historical data sets to restore data deleted years ago or in the recent past. Ultra-fast search lets users quickly locate, securely preview, and restore data. The secure preview feature makes it easy to identify the correct data that needs to be restored, eliminating multiple restore iterations.

Aerospike, which supplies real-time data platform software, announced record bookings in the first half of 2022, claiming the company expanded its multi-cloud platform globally by:

Adding new global customers, including Acxiom, HDFC Bank, Flipkart, Syte, and TangoMe.

Significantly expanding its footprint with several large existing customers, including Wayfair, Lexis-Nexis, and Nokia.

Denise Parker

Arcserve has appointed Denise Parker as EVP of global sales. Most recently, Parker was SVP of global sales at Finastra, where she oversaw all indirect revenues of the company. Before that, she held various leadership roles with Automation Anywhere, Sitecore, Nintex K2, and Microsoft. Parker has a Ph.D. in Innovation & Technology Management and a master’s degree in Engineering from ETH Zürich.

Distributor TD SYNNEX has announced a plan to distribute Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance, a physical, standalone, validated server configuration for on-premises deployments. TD SYNNEX is serving as a global integrator for AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance, as well as providing deployment and migration services to move customers’ data from on-premise storage to the cloud. It is offering the system through its partner network in an effort to open up purchasing options to the channel.

At AWS re:Inforce the company announced Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection. This service helps detect malicious files residing on an instance or container workload running on Amazon EC2 without deploying security software or agents. AWS Security Hub automatically receives Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection findings. By consolidating malware findings alongside other security findings, customers can more easily search, triage, investigate, and take action.

Kevin Gavin.

Cloud data and backup storage provider Backblaze has hired Kevin Gavin as chief marketing officer to lead the company’s marketing efforts. Gavin brings more than 30 years of industry experience to Backblaze. Previously, he led marketing teams as CMO at Five9, Shoretel, Canto, and others. Gavin earned his Bachelor of Science degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS) today announced this year’s recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Award. The three recipients are: Yoshishige Kitamura, formerly of NEC; Dr. Eli Harari, founder of SanDisk; and Greg Atwood, formerly of Intel, Numonyx, and Micron. All three played an important role in bringing Multi-Level Cell, or MLC, to the flash memory industry. FMS will honor these individuals for their accomplishments during the annual summit taking place August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA on Tuesday, August 2nd at 11:30 AM PT.

Flash Memory Summit also announces that it presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. John R. Szedon for having proposed the use of a Charge Trap as a nonvolatile memory bit. Due to the pandemic, there was no awards ceremony during that year. Szedon’s work was detailed in a paper he delivered at the 1967 IEEE Device Research Conference. The importance of Szedon’s work is demonstrated by the fact that the vast majority of the flash memory sold today uses the Charge Trap technique.

DPU and composable datacenter software supplier Fungible has released a white paper describing its TrueFabric networking scheme. The paper is richly informative and says TureFabric delivers more consistent performance than RoCE v2. No tail latency here.

Fungible TrueFabric vs RoCE v2 comparison.

Hazelcast Platform is a real-time data platform and integrated runtime that combines distributed stream processing and real-time data management to immediately and automatically act on discovered patterns, trends, and anomalies. Hazelcast is announcing the beta release of a new serverless offering under its Viridian cloud portfolio. Viridian Serverless has a self-service provisioning process and users can get started immediately with the free-for-life tier. Hazelcast will also provide users with a limited-time offer of up to 2 Gibibytes (GiB) of data storage at no cost.

Sense, which supplies AI-driven talent engagement software for recruiting, announced that the Iguazio MLOps platform has been selected to power a wide range of AI products, like its AI Chatbot, an intelligent, automated recruiting assistant aimed at increasing the efficiency and scalability of Sense’s AI operations. Sense is leveraging automation and AI to speed up the recruitment process, while delivering a hyper-personalized candidate experience. The AI Chatbot is an automated recruiting assistant that can engage with candidates 24/7, responding to their queries in real-time even when human recruiters are offline.

Intriguing – Infinidat has a panel discussion at the Flash Memory Summit next week, a panel of two. Field CTO Ken Steinhardt will chat with Randy Kerns, Senior Strategist and Analyst, Evaluator Group, on “Computational Storage – How will this change the future of enterprise storage in 2 years, 5 years and more.” Is Infinidat getting into computational storage?

Tape and paper old iron mine-based physical vaulter Iron Mountain has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer its content services platform, Iron Mountain InSight (InSight), to customers as a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering on AWS. IT says that InSight consolidates physical storage, scanning, ingestion and digital storage into a single operation, and so reduce risk and drive compliance, by providing businesses with a centralized view of information. It’s now accessible on AWS.

Eleanor Treharne-Jones

Data observability startup Kensu’s board has appointed Eleanor Treharne-Jones as CEO to accelerate its global growth and US expansion. This enables founder Andy Petrella to take the role of Chief Product Officer and focus on developing the Data Observability Driven Development (DODD) Method that he created, the Kensu data observability platform that delivers it, and, Kensu says, the authoritative text on Data Observability. Treharne-Jones’ most recent roles include Chief Revenue Officer for Odaseva, an enterprise data management offering for Salesforce, and Senior Vice President for TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management.

Kioxia has updated its Kumoscale NVMe-oF box-of-flash sofware again, with v3.21 adding a cluster-wide Command Line Interface (Cluster CLI), compatibility with OpenStack Yoga MPIO multipathing, and interoperability with Azure Active Directory. The release also includes enhancements to the software upgrade process, SSD volume evict enhancements and compatibility with Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 servers

Kioxia America has collaborated with Aerospike to enhance Aerospike’s Community Edition database with Kioxia’s FL6 Series enterprise NVMe Storage Class Memory (SCM) SSDs with a software enhancement developed by Kioxia. This resulted in a 36 percent increase in application performance compared with the original software without the enhancement by Kioxia. Detailed Aerospike testing results will be presented during the Kioxia keynote address, and a demonstration will be at the Kioxia booth at next month’s Flash Memory Summit.

NFS/TCP storage provider Lightbits announced it is is available for preview on the AWS marketplace. When used with Amazon Storage Optimized Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances that leverage Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators or AWS Graviton, Lightbits delivers enterprise-grade, resilient block storage that is easy to use and provides greater cost-efficiency compared to other cloud-based block storage solutions. It offers great value for enterprise organizations who want to right-size their block storage on AWS while boosting performance and operating IO-intensive database and analytics applications.

Trillion row database analyzer Ocient released v20 of its Hyperscale Data Warehouse, focused on optimizing log and network metadata analysis for telecommunications, government, and operational IT use cases. New features and optimizations include a suite of indexes, native complex data types, and the creation of data pipelines at scale to enable faster and more secure analysis of log and network data for multi-petabyte workloads. The indexe suite includes N-gram indexes to accelerate searching text data such as URLs and log messages for hyperscale log and network analysis. There can be an up to 40 times performance gains on these workloads.

Dr. Yan Li.

Dr. Yan Li, VP of Memory Technology at Western Digital, has won the 4th annual SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award at the Flash Memory Summit. We’re told she is a rebel innovator, trailblazing the (virtual) halls of Western Digital on a mission to empower the next generation of leaders to advance flash technology. She holds more than 200 patents, invented the flash storage industry’s first triple-layer cell (TLC) in 2008, leads a team of approximately 200 technologists across the globe, and passionately serves across four different mentorship programs to uplift and inspire others.

