Storage news ticker – July 21

There is a report published by the Active Archive Alliance: “The Active Archiving Ecosystem: Building a Flexible Archival Repository Your Way,” which argues the case for all kinds of archive hardware, disk, optical, tape, etc., having their place in an archive which should be accessible, low-cost and secure. No surprises there.

Photo catalog company Shutterstock used to store its photos on an on-premises object storage system with, in 2017, more than 4PB of data using in excess of 5,000 disk drives. It started using AWS S3 to store and access its photos in 2019, putting larger objects in the AS3 Standard-Infrequent Access (S3 Standard-IA) tier. Its content footprint increased to roughly 16PB by late 2021 and it started using S3 Intelligent-Tiering – the Archive Instant Access tier for example. This allowed it to save up to 60 percent on its storage costs. There’s more information in a blog.

Microsoft Azure has introduced preview of Premium SSD v2, the next generation of Microsoft Azure Premium SSD Disk Storage. It says this has best-in-class IOPS and bandwidth – up to 64TiB of storage capacity, sub-millisecond latencies, 80,000 IOPS, and 1,200MB/sec throughput on a single drive. Users can provision storage capacity ranging from 1GiB up to 64TiB with GiB increments. All Premium SSD v2 disks provide a baseline performance of 3,000 IOPS and 125MB/sec. If a drive requires higher performance, users can provision the required IOPS and throughput at a low cost, up to the max limits.

Cloud storage provider Backblaze has a blog discussing disk drive longevity with quoted examples at various capacity levels up to 14TB.

Commvault has announced an expansion of its partnership with NetApp, offering Metallic Office 365 Backup as a replacement for NetApp’s discontinued support for O365 backup. Commvault says the Metallic Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) portfolio works seamlessly across NetApp’s data fabric. With granular restore, customers can locate active or deleted data, recover from attacks, and meet business SLA and compliance requirements. Metallic Office 365 Backup is available globally on the NetApp price book. Check out a video to find out more.

Data streaming platform provider Confluent announced the Confluent Terraform Provider developed in partnership with HashiCorp – a provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The Terraform provider exposes Confluent Cloud APIs for simple, consistent, and automated management of mission-critical data streaming resources, including cloud environments, Apache Kafka clusters, networks, topics, connectors, and more. Engineering teams can integrate data streaming within CI/CD workflows and GitOps processes on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, enabling them to launch real-time applications faster and avoid the operational costs and risks tied to manual resource provisioning.

Data migrator and manager Datadobi has been added as a manufacturer on Iron Bow Technologies’ (ITES-SW2) contract for the US Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees and ordering is open to all Army, DoD, Federal agencies, and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Iron Bow provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services from Datadobi to support federal agencies’ enterprise infrastructure goals.

Analyst group DCIG has announced its 2022/23 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise Storage as a Service Solutions report. There is a top five supplier ranking (in alphabetical order): IBM Storage as a Service, Infinidat Storage as a Service, Nutanix Unified Storage as a Service, Pure Storage Evergreen//One and Zadara zStorage. DCIG says no-charge copies of the report can be obtained by application to Infinidat: 2022-23 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise Storage as a Service Solutions, Pure Storage: 2022-23 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise Storage as a Service Solutions, and Zadara: 2022-23 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise Storage as a Service Solutions.

DDN updated its EXAScaler software to v76.1 and A1400X2 hardware system a couple of months ago. ExaScaler 61 provides:

End-to-end encryption support when using Hot Pools (our automated and transparent flash to disk tiering);

End-to-end encryption support when using Hot Nodes (our automated and transparent client node flash management);

Client-Side filename encryption;

One step deployment of all EXAScaler components – Minimizing installation steps and reduces install time to minutes;

Single steam Direct I/O enhancements that deliver a 10x improvement (up to ~18GB/sec for a single stream).

The A1400X2, ES200NVX2 and SFA400NVX2 NVMe appliances get a SAS4 enhancement. Previously, using a SAS3 backend, they could support up to four 90-bay drive trays per system. The new SAS4 backend allows them to support up to ten 90-bay drive trays per system (supporting 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 enclosure configurations). DDN can now deliver 16PB in a single rack.

A Huawei and IDC white paper – Telco Operator Data Storage Power Index – was released by Huawei at its Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week held this month in Shenzhen. It proposes five core indicators for measuring data storage capabilities, alongside a three-layer evaluation system for measuring these indicators. The paper also identifies four future trends in the target architecture for operator data storage. The five core capabilities are: Security and Resiliency, Real-time Agility, Energy Efficiency, Intelligent Management, and Data Innovation. The three evaluation layers are: operator region layer, datacenter layer, and storage device layer. The four trends are: core services on flash storage, massive distributed data, intelligent O&M, and storage as a service. Find out more here.

Jungle Disk has rebranded as CyberFortress following the integration of its September 2021 acquisition of KeepItSafe, LiveVault and OffsiteDataSync from J2 Global. It is a global company providing managed data backups built to prevent business disruption through rapid recovery. CyberFortress provides comprehensive backup, Disaster Recovery (DR) and recovery, with coverage for all of a company’s data protection needs, no matter its size. All backups are kept safe in a combination of highly secure, geo-separated data backup locations, and recovery can take as little as 15 minutes. Should a customer need to recover data, CyberFortress’s Rapid Recovery Force members are available directly by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year – no matter where or when a data emergency occurs. CyberFortress is a Veeam partner.

MariaDB Corp. announced the appointment of Christine Napoli as CFO and Christine Russell as a new board member. In February MariaDB said it wanted to go public. CEO Michael Howard said: “As we scale MariaDB, it’s critical that we have a team with the experience and expertise to implement the financial controls and operations expected from publicly traded companies.” Napoli joins MariaDB from Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, where she was CFO. Russell is currently on the board of directors and chair of the audit committee at three publicly traded technology companies including AXT, Inc., eGain Corporation and QuickLogic Corporation, as well as several private companies including iCoin Technology and the Silicon Valley Directors’ Exchange.

MemVerge, which supplies software to expand memory pools using clustered servers, will host a full-day forum during the Flash Memory Summit on August 2. The forum will focus on the Compute Express Link (CXL) ecosystem.

MinIO‘s object storage software is now available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, having been available to run in GCP for some time already.

Qumulo announced enhanced security support for NFS v4.1 and it has received an attestation of compliance with SOC 2 Type II. The company has hired Kathy Ahuja as VP of information security. Qumulo introduced Qumulo on Azure as a Service (QaaS) in July 2021. With NFSv4.1 protocol, there is additional support for authentication with cryptography techniques to securely authenticate users from a central identity provider, such as Microsoft Active Directory Domain Controllers or an open source Kerberos Key Distribution Center (KDC). NFSv4.1 also provides superior lock control and time outs to release locked files after some interval of inactivity.

NAND maker SK hynix is thinking about reducing its planned 2023 capital expenditure by about 25 percent from 20 trillion Korean won to 16 trillion won (from $16 billion to $12 billion). This is due to a worsening economic climate.

SoftIron has won Servers Australia – one of Australia’s largest private hosting providers – as a customer, to help it build a scalable hybrid cloud infrastructure. The installation uses SoftIron’s Ceph-based HyperDrive storage platform to provide uninterrupted service for the hosting provider offerings (including VMware Private Clouds, Dedicated Servers, Colocation Services, Virtual Data Centres, Disaster Recovery Services and DDoS Protection).

Data integrator and manager Talend has announced enhanced support for Cloudera with the addition of a certification for Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) on the Public Cloud, as well as CDP data services including Data Hub and Data Engineering. Talend has added native integrations with CDP Data Engineering, a serverless service that enables data teams to submit Spark jobs to an auto-scaling service. This removes the costly tasks of managing, configuring, and scaling clusters.

Machine Learning platform startup Tecton has raised $100 million in funding led by Kleiner Perkins with participation from Strategic Investors Databricks and Snowflake Ventures as well as Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global. It says its annual recurring revenue (ARR) nearly tripled from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, and its annual ARR growth rate accelerated to more than 180 percent in the latest fiscal quarter that ended April 2022. Its customer base increased more than fivefold over the last 12 months. Customers span Fortune 500 across all major verticals as well as tech-forward innovators like Convoy, HelloFresh, Plaid and Tide. The number of monthly active users for its Feast offering increased more than five times annually to more than 800 monthly active users.

Research house Trendfocus says that, after suffering a 5 percent year on year reduction in the prior year, total native tape storage capacity jumped 34 percent in 2021 to 69.72EB with solid increases in both cloud and on-premises markets. Shipments to cloud customers increased 58 percent year on year to 18.13EB, now representing 26 percent of all tape capacity shipped, up from 22 percent the prior year. The 2021 tape market is now evenly split between archive and backup, with each consuming 50 percent of the native capacity shipped, or around 35EB. LTO shipments in 2021 continue to outpace IBM 3592 with LTO representing around 85 percent of total native capacity shipped. Average cartridge capacity across all technologies rose 28 percent year on year to 7TB on a native basis. As a vastly larger market with a diverse customer base, LTO average capacities advanced 1.5TB from 2021. IBM 3592 has not seen a new drive and cartridge density introduction since 2018 and, as a result, average 3592 cartridge capacities remained flat. (Thanks to Storage Newsletter for this.)

Research house TrendForce says NAND market oversupply intensified in 2Q22 due to lagging demand and continued NAND Flash output and process advancement. It sees a disappointing 2H22 peak season for consumer electronics including notebooks, TVs, and smartphones. Material inventory levels continue to rise and have become a risk to the supply chain. Due to slow destocking among distributors and a conservative stocking approach among clients, inventory problems have bubbled over upstream onto the supply side and sellers are under increased pressure to sell. TrendForce estimates, due to the rapid deterioration of the balance between supply and demand, the drop in NAND Flash pricing will expand to 8~13 percent in 3Q22, and this decline may continue into 4Q22.

ReRAM developer Weebit Nano will participate in the Flash Memory Summit being held August 2–4, 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Visit it at booth #639 to see a bio-inspired neuromorphic computing demo in which Weebit ReRAM runs inference tasks using CEA-Leti’s Spiking Neural Network (SNN) algorithms. The demo will show how using neuromorphic techniques based on ReRAM technology greatly increases parallel connectivity and significantly improves energy efficiency compared to traditional computing approaches.

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment have released the first officially licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 console. The WD BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles enables players to expand the high-speed storage capacity of their PS5 console. It has PCIe 4 technology and an up to 7000MB/sec read speed. The drive retails for $169.99 (1TB3) and $279.99 (2TB3) and is available for purchase at Best Buy (in stores and online) and on the Western Digital online store. It will be available for purchase from other select retailers, etailers and resellers starting mid-August 2022.

Startup Zilliz, founded in 2017 and with $53 million funding, has developed the Milvus open source vector database. It’s aimed at helping AI applications turn unstructured data into intelligent, usable information for applications such as new drug discovery, computer vision, recommender engines and chatbots.

