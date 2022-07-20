After swimming up the Amazon, Cloudian’s object storage now stacks up with Azure

Cloudian’s cloud-native HyperStore object storage has been validated to work with Microsoft’s Azure Stack HCI as a local storage component.

In June, Cloudian announced it had been been validated by Amazon to run with its on-premises AWS Outposts systems, providing fast and local object storage. Outposts is Amazon’s brand for on-premises AWS cloud-like systems. Now we have the equivalent Azure Stack HCI announcement.

Azure Stack HCI is Microsoft’s Azure public cloud Hyper-V and HCI cloud stack software deployed in third-party Microsoft partners’ hardware. The software was launched in 2019 as an evolution of Windows Server Software-Defined (WSSD) offerings, which were previously available from Microsoft’s hardware partners. Local storage is needed and Cloudian says its object storage meets data residency and latency requirements.

Cloudian CMO Jon Toor put out Cloudian’s announcement quote: “From its inception, we designed HyperStore to give customers a cloud-native storage foundation that would support modern applications on-premises while integrating seamlessly with public clouds, thereby helping them to achieve greater business and operational success.”

The Azure HCI software is installed by a deployment wizard as an on-premises Azure Stack cluster, linking it to the Azure cloud for infrastructure management services, such as site replication, cloud backup and Kubernetes. Azure Stack HCI as a service was previewed in July 2020. It is paid for on a consumption, per-core basis, like Azure cloud instances.

HyperStore is S3-compatible object storage supporting disk drive and all-flash configurations – the latter providing low latency access to data and more than 2GB/sec read performance per node. HyperStore’s capacity scales out from three nodes and terabytes to petabytes and on to exabytes by adding nodes.

This Cloudian software supports immutability (S3 object lock) and also geo-distribution, with data managed globally across multiple sites within a single namespace. From the security point of view it has a secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit. HyperStore also has policy-based tiering to Azure and – say it quietly – also AWS and then Google Cloud Platform.

Cloudian’s HyperStore runs in the Azure cloud and it was validated to work with Microsoft SQL Server 2022 in May. Find out more about Cloudian working with Microsoft technology here.