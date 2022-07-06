Storage news ticker – July 6

Clever Cloud, which is currently setting up in a third Parisian data center, has chosen to partner with French company Kalray and its Flashbox NVMe storage array that can accommodate up to 24 PCIe (NVMe) SSDs. The Flashbox has no host CPU. Instead it has K200-LP accelerator cards featuring the Coolidge 80-core DPU (Data Processing Unit) that takes advantage of the MPPA (Massively Parallel Processor Array) architecture developed by Kalray. It can deliver up to 12 million IOPS through a 2x 100Gb/s network interface and is based on market standards such as Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK), NVMe/TCP or RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCEv1/v2). It will eventually be offered by storage vendors using Kalray cards. The Flashbox will be showcased at the upcoming Flash Memory Summit from August 2 to 4 in Santa Clara Convention Center, CA (booth #940).

…

Data protector Commvault has appointed Cesar Cid de Rivera as International VP of Sales Engineering. He previously worked at Commvault in the 2013-2017 period and will lead the pre-sales and technical team responsible for the delivery of Commvault’s iIntelligent Data Management services to customers and partners. Cid de Rivera worked most recently at ServiceNow, Pegasystems, Symantec, and Veritas.

…

Kingston Digital has announced the portable XTS-AES Encrypted USB drive with automatic – but optional – USBtoCloud backup. It provides consumer-grade security with AES hardware-encryption in XTS mode to safeguard against BadUSB with digitally-signed firmware and Brute Force password attacks.

The drive offers multi-password Admin and User options with Complex or Passphrase modes. To reduce failed login attempts during password entry, the “eye” symbol can be enabled to reveal what has been typed. But should a User password be forgotten, the Admin password can be used to access the data on the drive or reset the User password. The drive USBtoCloud backup supports Google Drive OneDrive (Microsoft), Amazon Cloud Drive, Dropbox or Box for a user’s personal cloud storage. It is available in capacities from 16GB to 128GB and is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support.

…

Microsoft has announced a preview of Azure Virtual Machines Backup which can take multiple snapshots a day. Its supports a recovery point objective of four hours and offers instant restore retention with a default of seven days retention and a maximum of 30 days.

…

Data protector N-able says that its Cove Data Protection for Microsoft 365, built for MSPS, has officially surpassed one million protected Microsoft 365 users. More than 4,600 N-able partners are utilizing the solution to help prevent data loss across more than 36,000 customer domains and over 1.2 million Exchange mailboxes.

…

N-able has bought Spinpanel, a multi-tenant Microsoft 365 management and automation technology built for Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs). A significant majority of N-able partners manage and/or resell Microsoft Cloud services for their small and medium enterprise customers. The acquisition will help N-able partners alleviate two challenges – labor scarcity and moving to the cloud. It will also provide Spinpanel customers access to a wider range of IT management and security services.

…

NY EliteX-PRO

PNY has announced its EliteX-Pro USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 portable SSD in an aluminum chassis. It flashes along with transfer speeds of up to 1,600MB/sec read and 1,500MB/sec write, and comes in 100GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Acronis True Image data protection is included along with USB-C to USB-C & USB-C to USB-A cables. The PNY EliteX-PRO was available for pre-ordering, starting from the July 4 on Amazon.

…

ScaleOut Software has introduced its ScaleOut In-Memory Database with support for Redis clients as a full production release. Redis clients can now connect to a cluster of ScaleOut servers to run Redis commands and dramatically improve their ease of use, scaling, and automated data recovery. They can also simultaneously backup and restore all cluster nodes with a single command. ScaleOut In-Memory Database incorporates open-source Redis version 6.2.5 code to process Redis commands, and it offers the flexibility to run on either Linux or Windows servers. This full production release supports all popular Redis data structures (strings, sets, sorted sets, lists, hashes, geospatial, hyperloglog, and streams), as well as transactions, publish/subscribe commands, and blocking commands. Not supported in this release are LUA scripting, modules, and AOF persistence.

…

Transcend has launched its ESD380C USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface portable SSD with a performance speed of 2,000 MB/sec, up to 2TB of capacity, and an anti-shock, compact aluminum design. It is covered by a silicone rubber case to make it more rugged and shock-absorbing to meet US military drop-test standards. It comes with USB Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables. The drive has free Transcend Elite data management software, providing various functions, which includes backup, restore, encryption, decryption, cloud backup, etc. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android. Visit the Transcend website for more details.