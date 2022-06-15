Storage news ticker – June 15

Backup provider Backblaze is partnering with US public sector supplier Carahsoft Technology Corp to sell its cloud storage to US state and local government, federal, healthcare, and higher education institutions.

Data migrator and manager Datadobi has announced a commissioned ESG report that says its StorageMAP product can manage organizations’ unstructured data at scale, and address the top four areas of concern for IT leaders: cost, carbon footprint, business risk, and maximizing the value provided by data. ESG claims organizations, using StorageMAP, can mitigate risks in terms of poor data security, regulatory non-compliance, and inefficient operations. High level graphs enable the C-suite to gain an immediate view of their cost and carbon footprint. The IT department or business units can then dig deeper to understand what is driving these costs and carbon emissions to make evidence-based decisions on how to reduce them. To download the report, click here.

HPC, AI, and datacenter systems supplier Exxact Corp is now offering NVMe-oF storage products featuring GRAID‘s GPU-accelerated SupremeRAID. Andrew Nelson, VP of technology at Exxact, said: “By partnering with GRAID, Exxact can help customers unlock the full potential of NVMe SSD performance by leveraging powerful computing and software capabilities to achieve significant performance gain over traditional RAID without requiring any memory caching.”

Hitachi Vantara and non-profit Rainforest Connection have partnered to utilize bioacoustics with AI and help stop deforestation, extinction, and illegal poaching. At the 2022 Collision Conference, Hitachi Vantara and Rainforest Connection will host a fireside chat on June 22 to discuss:

How Hitachi Vantara is helping Rainforest Connection create the world’s first recommendation engine that uses acoustics to suggest conservation outcomes.

How predictive analytics can provide live recommendations for those on the ground tasked with stopping illegal logging and poaching.

The Guardian, a self-contained computer that sits atop trees in the rainforest, to track species abundance/richness and even identify new species.

Distributor Tech Data has launched a Software Store giving HPE resellers/ solution providers, etc an easy way to get alerted when post-warranty opportunities are coming up for Pointnext Tech Care Services. By registering on the Software Store, HPE partners get access to advanced information on upcoming warranties that are due to expire where there will be an opportunity to sell HPE Pointnext Tech Care Services. This is shown on a simple dashboard displaying customer details of all the warranties that are due to expire in the next 90 days. It gives partners plenty of time to contact the customer and provide a quote for a Pointnext service.

Datarewind, a Swedish IT service provider, has selected HPE Alletra 6000 (Nimble line) cloud-native data infrastructure and HPE ProLiant servers to host virtual machines on behalf of its clients. Datarewind offers services to clients across Sweden, allowing users to run VDI solutions during work hours and automate backup during the night.

IBM tells us there is a Spectrum Scale User Group UK meeting on June 30, 09:00-17:00 BST, at IBM’s new London location – IBM Client Center London, 20 York Road, London, SE1 7ND. Find out more here.

Malware-scanning Index Engines has added AWS and Commvault support to its CyberSense product. v7.11 can now run in the AWS cloud and also run full content (not just metadata) scans within Commvault VMware backups and InterSystems IRIS data platform. The aim is to detect data corruption due to a ransomware attack. CyberSense uses more than 200 full-content analytics and machine learning that has been trained on thousands of ransomware variants to provide users with a 99.5 percent level of confidence in accurately detecting corruption.

If a cyberattack is successful, CyberSense says its post-attack reports will provide the intelligence needed to recover quickly, including providing the location of the last good version of data. Version 7.11 is available immediately. However, features and timing of the delivery may be rolled out on individual partner schedules.

Kioxia has announced sampling of the industry’s first XFM v1.0-compliant removable PCIe-attached NVMe NAND storage device in capacities of 256GB and 512GB: the XFMEXPRESS XT2. This JEDEC XFM device form factor measures 4mm x 18mm x 1.4mm with a 252mm footprint. It is designed for ultra-mobile PCs, IoT devices, and various embedded applications. Kioxia says its minimized z-height is suitable for thin and light notebooks. The XFMEXPRESS XT2 implements a PCIe 4.0 x 2 lanes, NVMe 1.4b interface, and its speed and size makes it an alternative to M.2 gumstick NAND drives, and possibly microSD cards. Kioxia will demonstrate its XT2 product live at Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany, June 21-23, in Hall 3A booth #3A-117 as well as the Flash Memory Summit 2022, August 2-4, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California.

Platform9, an open distributed cloud company has closed a $26 million financing round led by Celesta Capital, with participation from Cota Capital, NGP Capital, and other investors. This financing round comes on the back of three consecutive years of 100 percent growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for SaaS Kubernetes, led by enterprise interest in cloud-native distributed clouds. Former Oracle and Nokia sales executive Emilia A’Bell has joined as CRO and former Intel Corporate VP Ravi Jacob as CFO.

Seagate has commissioned a Multicloud Maturity Report, which says businesses that adopt multicloud data management are much better placed for success:

Businesses are more likely to beat their revenue goals by twice as much as their counterparts who don’t use multicloud solutions

Businesses are six times more likely to go to market months ahead of their competition

Forecasting states that their valuation will be more likely to increase fivefold over the next three years

88 percen of UK respondents believed that their organization’s adoption of cloud technologies is being hindered by storage costs

The UK is wasting a lot of important data with 69 percen of organisations having deleted or discarded unstructured data that could have been used to create business value in the last year

Seagate CEO Dave Mosley said: “It should no longer be acceptable that companies can afford to save and use only a fraction of their data.” So have a multicloud setup and the CSPs should then buy more Seagate disk drives. Download the report here.

Cloud-native database supplier SingleStore said a GigaOM study reports it has a 50 percent lower TCO against MySQL and Snowflake and a 60 percent lower TCO than PosgreSQL and Redshift. GigaOM also measured SingleStore performance across three industry-standard benchmarks: TPC-C (operational), TPC-H (analytical), and TPC-DS (analytical). SingleStore said its combination of transactional and analytical workloads eliminates performance bottlenecks and unnecessary data movement, thus lowering TCO. You should be able to download the GigaOM study from SingleStore’s website.

The SNIA has issued two new standards:

Cloud Data Management Interface (CDMI) v2.0 This is an ISO/IEC standard, ISO/IEC 17826. CDMI enables cloud solution vendors to meet the growing need of interoperability for data stored in the cloud. The CDMI standard is applicable to all types of clouds – private, public, and hybrid. It provides end users with the ability to control the destiny of their data and ensures data access, data protection, and data migration from one cloud service to another.

SNIA Swordfish Scalable Storage Management API Specification v1.2.4 Version 1.2.4 extends support for NVMe and NVMe-oF storage devices to the Swordfish ecosystem, as well as releasing a new technical white paper detailing the standardized approach, infrastructure, and mechanisms available in Swordfish for metrics and telemetry.



It is developing a Computational Storage Architecture and Programming Model Specification, a Computational Storage API Specification, and a Smart Data Acceleration Interface (SDXI) Specification.

Snowflake wants more data to analyze, and has unified transactional and analysis data in a new Unistore offering. It has entered into competition with SingleStore and Dremio, who say forget about running complex and time-consuming extract, transform and load (ETL) procedures and analyse transactional data directly.

Unistore features Hybrid Tables which offer fast single-row operations and enable customers to build transactional business applications directly on its data cloud. Customers can perform analytics on transactional data for immediate context then join their Hybrid Tables with existing Snowflake Tables for a holistic view across all their data. Read a Snowflake blog to find out more. The Hybrid Tables feature is currently in preview.

Replicator WANdisco has announced preliminary full calendar 2021 year results:

Revenue for the year of $7.3 million (2020: $10.5 million)

Cash overheads1 of $41.5 million (2020: $36.9 million)

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $29.5 million (2020: $22.2 million)

Statutory loss from operations of $37.6 million (2020: $34.3 million)

Cash at 31 December 2021 of $27.8 million (2020: $21.0 million)

CEO and chairman Dave Richards said: “In 2022, the business is focused on continuing the acceleration of business started in H2 2021. As we have announced post period end, we have made significant achievements with major contract wins in the IoT space, in addition to continuing to secure large contracts for replicating on premises Hadoop data to the cloud. With our recent contract wins, unique set of solutions and unique set of solutions and high visibility of near-term pipeline, we remain confident in our ability to significantly improve results in FY22.”

ReRAM developer Weebit Nano will participate at Leti Innovation Days, CEA-Leti’s annual three-day flagship event being held June 21-23 in Grenoble, France. Weebit’s VP of Marketing and Business Development, Eran Briman, will present “ReRAM Moves from Lab to Fab,” highlighting the range of applications that can benefit from the low power consumption, low cost, high temperature reliability, and process simplicity of Weebit ReRAM. Register for the event here.

Yellowbrick Data has announced availability of the latest release of its cloud data warehouse which it says:

Can be deployed on premises or in AWS, with Azure and Google Cloud support in Q3.

Runs entirely in the customer’s own cloud account – eliminating security and compliance challenges and builds on customers’ existing commercial cloud commitments – maximizing infrastructure savings.

Delivers true separation of compute and storage, allowing for elastic scaling on demand.

Integrates with data lakes using Parquet as the data interchange format.

Is consumable on-demand or through a fixed capacity subscription.

Features a Unified Control Plane powered by SQL, supporting provisioning, managing, monitoring, and cost-control across any topology.

Yellowbrick cloud data warehouse

Zerowait CEO Mike Linnett tells us: “Like most OEMs, NetApp institutes artificial end of support/end of software dates and tell the customers there is no option but to buy a new system if they want any kind of official support from NetApp. There will be no software or firmware upgrades or security patches for EOL/EOS systems In this case end of 2022 is a hard deadline for FAS255X systems. As usual, these end dates are well in advance of the systems’ actual need to be replaced. They are working fine, and especially with small systems such as the FAS255X these customers do not need more storage or faster or more bells and whistles. We find that our customers are fine with what they have, and there are many other NetApp customers that are looking to extend the life of their hardware due to current economic conditions and forecasts.”

