Index Engines’ CyberSense checks newer data first to speed up ransomware scans

Index Engines has claimed that its CyberSense data integrity scanner works up to 10 times faster with Dell’s Cyber Recovery vault because of operational changes.

Index Engines has software that catalogues unstructured data to create searchable indexes. These indices can be used for file tiering, eDiscovery, governance, and also ransomware detection with the CyberSense product.

Jim McGann, an Index Engines VP, said in a statement: “This new version of CyberSense breaks the performance barrier and allows clients to perform full content analytics on large data volumes daily.”

CyberSense is integrated with the Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery vault. The intent of CyberSense scanning with Dell is to find the last good version of files and databases and so be ready to return a business to a pre-ransomware attack state. It provides full-content analytics and machine learning, which provides a 99.5 per cent level of confidence in finding signs of corruption due to ransomware.

Index Engines CyberSense video

The CyberSense machine learning analysis compares data as it changes over time to detect suspicious behaviour and cyber corruption. This full-content analytics approach is said to be more certain to detect corruption than just checking metadata.

Up until now, in an example where 400TB of virtual backups are replicated to a Cyber Recovery vault, full-content analytics would have required the 400TB of virtual images to be read and analysed daily, needing six CyberSense servers.

The new CyberSense versions, v7.8 and v7.9, prioritise recently modified data for analysis, allowing the most suspect data to be checked for integrity, and then scanning the balance of the data at a lower priority. The number of servers can be reduced to one, with an estimated 36TB of data read daily resulting in a up to 10X reduction in data read and analysed, using the change blocks of the client images.

It supports clients utilising Dell Networker, Avamar, and PowerProtect Data Manager as their backup products within a Cyber Recovery vault. This latest version reduces the Data Domain requirements and resources needed and, overall, provides significant cost savings for clients deploying Cyber Recovery with CyberSense, Index Engines says.

Get a datasheet here. The v7.8 and v7.9 versions of CyberSense are now available.