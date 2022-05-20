Storage news ticker – May 20

Scale-out file system supplier Qumulo is giving away a free petabyte of storage as part of its Cloud Now program. It offers the rapid deployment of up to a petabyte of file storage with zero licensing cost, zero underlying infrastructure cost, and white glove support on your cloud of choice (AWS, Azure, or GCP). This is for proof-of-concept workloads. You can use the same software-defined storage stack in the cloud or on-premises.

…

Cohesity is expanding its Marketplace to not only include apps but also integrations with other services. It says that by unifying all integrations and featuring them in the Cohesity Marketplace, customers can explore and find solutions they need for their evolving data management and protection needs in one place. Integrations include:

Cisco SecureX: Automatically sends Cohesity ransomware alerts directly to Cisco SecureX, where they can be logged, investigated, and acted upon as security incidents with the combined investigative and response capabilities of the customer’s connected security stack.

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR: The integration of Cohesity and Palo Alto Networks comprehensive security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform automates incident response when anomalies in backup data indicate a ransomware attack.

Entrust: Provides a secure way to control enterprise-wide access to the critical data that drives organizations. In coordination with Cohesity's data management and encryption capabilities, the Entrust KeyControl solution helps ensure encryption keys are managed across their lifecycle, and data is secured and restored in the event of a breach attempt or a ransomware attack.

Fortanix: Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) secures sensitive data across public, hybrid, multi-cloud and private cloud, enabling customers to operate even the most sensitive applications across a wide array of environments. Cohesity is designed to encrypt backup data and Fortanix manages the keys, creating separation of duty.

Parablu: BluVault On-premises Backup is a powerful data backup solution designed to safeguard endpoint data with on-premises storage. Parablu Endpoint backup for laptops and mobile devices stores backup files on Cohesity, allowing organizations to restore endpoint data from Cohesity backups.

…

DCIG has published its 2022-23 TOP 5 Microsoft Hyper-V Backup Software Offerings report. It identified about 30 products suitable for protecting applications, data, and workloads hosted on Microsoft Windows Server Hyper-V. Of these, 24 met DCIG’s definition of Microsoft Hyper-V backup software, including those that organizations could license and deploy as backup software on a physical or virtual machine that resides either in the cloud or on-premises. The top 5 DCIG suppliers (in alphabetical order):

Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP)

Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery

Quest NetVault Backup

Unitrends BCDR

Veritas NetBackup

The report can be downloaded at no charge from DCIG’s website.

…

DDN has won big in Japan with NEC using 16PB of DDN ES400NVX EXAScaler appliance storage in an AI research supercomputer with raw compute performance of 580 PFLOPS. The appliances provide 400GB/sec read and 320GB/sec write IO performance, and around 24 million IOPS. The NEC AI research supercomputer is configured with Nvidia’s A100 80GB Tensor Core GPU for processing and Spectrum SN3700 switches for networking. DDN’s EXAScaler storage system provides GPU Direct Storage integration, the CSI driver necessary for storage access through Kubernetes, and multi-tenancy. This AI Research supercomputer has already entered production and is expected to reach its planned capacity in March 2023.

…

Druva’s Salesforce Archiver provides a safe way to remove unused or obsolete Salesforce data, prevent performance degradation, and manage records for compliance. It provides the ability to archive stale data from the primary Salesforce environment into low-cost, [virtually] air-gapped, and immutable storage. Druva says it is the first in the industry to offer a unified 100 percent SaaS solution for the comprehensive backup and recovery, sandbox seeding, and archiving of Salesforce data from end to end. Get a datasheet here.

…

OpenDrives, which supplies scale-out and high-performance NAS systems, has unveiled a vendor-agnostic, software-driven data ecosystem. OpenDrives has scaled from providing network-attached storage (NAS) solutions rooted in media and entertainment to powering what it calla the Open Ecosystem built for enterprise-scale general purpose IT. The full suite includes:

Atlas Core – software that powers multi-vendor, multi-cloud systems with a seamless framework that connects partner solutions quickly and simply

Atlas Cloud Plus – managed service solution for enterprises needing to adopt a hybrid cloud strategy to accelerate workloads in the cloud without the operational headaches

Ultra Hardware Platform – scale-up, scale-out storage built to match individual complexities and performance demands with a 2U form factor

…

Semiconductor NAND controller biz Phison says it has successfully deployed the world’s first PCIe 5.0 Redriver IC to help solve the problems of high-speed signal transmission between CPU and peripheral devices. With PCIe 5.0 transmission, Redriver ICs will be required in devices such as desktop computers, servers, industrial computers, cables, and notebook computers. Depending on the degree of signal attenuation and the number of compensation channels, each system device will require 2 to 16 Redriver ICs. According to market research agencies, high-speed transmission signal enhancement ICs (including Redriver and Retimer ICs) will reach a market size of 50 million per year in 2025.

….

PNY has announced XLR8 microSD cards for gaming systems. They are U3-rated and feature V30 Video Speed and A2 App Performance. Speeds are up to 100MB/s sequential read and 90MB/s sequential write. Capacities range from 128GB to 512GB. The V30 Video Speed ensures a minimum sustained read and write speed, enabling extended lengths of 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode photo. The A2 Application Performance allows users to run gaming apps directly from the microSD card, helps deliver faster app launch, and smoother performance. The XLR8 Class 10 U3 V30 microSD Flash Memory Cards are available on Amazon.

…

Computational SSD storage supplier ScaleFlux has launched a global partner program. Structured into three tiers – Registered, Advanced, and Premium – the program benefits include support, a partner portal, and financial incentives. To learn more about the ScaleFlux Partner Program or apply as a partner, visit the ScaleFlux partner webpage.

…

The SD Association (SDA) has announced three advanced security features in the new SD 9 specification: Boot support, Trusted Computing Group (TCG) Storage, and Replay Protected Memory Block (RPMB) authenticated memory. The SD Association is a global ecosystem of nearly 800 technology companies charged with setting interoperable SD memory card standards. It says SD 9 gives device manufacturers the ability to use an SD memory card for all memory and storage needs, simplifying device upgrades or repairs and enhancing security capabilities for applications when the cards are tightly bound to specific hosts.

…

A Veeam 2022 Ransomware Trends Report found that 72 percent of organizations have had partial or complete attacks on their backup repositories. Almost all attackers attempted to destroy backup repositories to disable the victim’s ability to recover without paying the ransom. Some 80 percent of successful attacks targeted known vulnerabilities – showing how important it is to patch and upgrade software. The majority (76 percent) of victims paid the ransom to end an attack and recover data. While 52 percent paid the ransom and were able to recover data, 24 percent paid but were still not able to recover data. The other 19 percent of organizations did not pay the ransom because they were able to recover their own data. Veeam says everyone should aspire to recovering data without paying the ransom.

…

Virtual datacenter supplier Verge.io now supports Nvidia GPU and vGPU capability in its software-defined infrastructure. GPUs allow Verge.io to support machine learning, remote desktop, and other compute-intensive workloads alongside traditional workloads. ‍Verge.io allows you to “pass through” an installed GPU to a virtual datacenter. You can then create a virtual machine to have access to that GPU and all of its resources. Alternatively, Verge.io can manage the virtualization of the GPU. You can serve up vGPUs from the installed GPU to virtual datacenters in Verge.io. Currently Verge.io supports Nvidia Tesla and Ampere cards, for which additional licenses must be purchased for vGPU capability.

…

Virtana, which supplies AI-driven hybrid cloud management and monitoring facilities, has released its State of Multi-Cloud Management 2022 report. It says 82 percent of organizations are currently leveraging a multi-cloud strategy and 78 percent have workloads deployed in more than three public clouds. The number of respondent organizations with over half of their workloads in the public cloud grew 75 percent in the last 13 months. And 51 percent plan to increase their number of public cloud instances by the end of 2022. You can get the full research report here.

…

Open-source distributed SQL database supplier Yugabyte says global banking software biz Temenos, whose systems serve 1.2 billion people, has chosen YugabyteDB as a strategic database to power the Temenos open platform for composable banking. The Temenos open platform allows banks of all sizes to compose, extend, and deploy pre-built banking services and a broad set of banking capabilities at scale. YugabyteDB will be available to banking clients who choose to run Temenos open platform on their own infrastructure, whether that is on their own public cloud instances, on-premises, or in their private or hybrid clouds.