Storage news ticker – April 6

Data protector Arcserve announced the availability of Arcserve Backup 19, an enhanced version of its tape air-gapping product. It delivers improved performance, security, and reliability over previous releases. Enhancements include FIPS-compliant secure communication updates and crypto libraries for customers demanding military-grade encryption. The product certifies and adds broad and deep support for the most popular platforms deployed in customer environments. It has compatibility with Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2022 Hyper-V, SharePoint Server 2019, Oracle Database 19c on IBM AIX, Solaris, and HP-UX, AlmaLinux 8.x, Rocky Linux 8.x, FreeBSD 13.x, macOS Catalina (version 10.15.x), Debian 11.x, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x for IBM Z (Mainframe), Default Arcserve Backup Database (ASDB) upgraded from Microsoft SQL Server 2014 Service Pack 2 (SP2) Express to Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Express.

The DNA Data Storage Alliance – an organization formed in 2020 by Illumina, Microsoft, Twist Bioscience Corporation and Western Digital to create and promote an interoperable storage ecosystem based on DNA as a data storage medium – announced it has expanded to more than 50 members with the recent addition of FujiFilm Recording Media USA. The Alliance now includes 11 public companies, 14 private companies, two consultancies, two venture capital firms, 17 universities, five research non-profits and one foundation.

Artist’s image of Kioxia’s Fab2.

Kioxia has started construction of its Fab2 NAND wafer plant at Kitakami in Japan. It should finish construction next year and will then likely produce 3D NAND chips. Joint-venture partner Western Digital is participating in the project. Kioxia says the Fab2 facility will become its key manufacturing hub to produce memory products at scale.

Microsoft is announcing the general availability of the Ebsv5 VM series instances in the Ev5 Azure VM family. They offer up to 120,000 IOPS and 4,000MB/sec of remote disk storage throughput, include up to 512GiB of RAM and local SSD storage (maximum 2,400GiB). Tom O’Neill, Silk CTO, said: “Silk has validated the Ebsv5 Azure VM series for use in the Silk Cloud Platform to run Mission Critical database workloads. The fantastic performance of these VMs makes them ideal for applications that need to process large volumes of data. We have seen over 10GB/sec sustained throughput to a single Ebsv5 series VM, from the Silk Cloud Platform, with SQL Server database workloads. The Silk Cloud Platform aggregates the egress performance from multiple VMs to enable maximum ingress performance to a database VM. We are excited to onboard the new Ebsv5 VMs when they become generally available.”

Striim is announcing its real-time data integration and streaming offerings – Striim Platform and Striim Cloud – have successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation.

According to ijiwei.com, Chinese startup Veiglo, founded in 2013 in Shanghai, has announced its RevHCU – an add-in parallel AI accelerator card. It achieves 36 teraFLOPS@FP32, 147 teraFLOPS@fp16/BF16, and 295 TOPS@INT8. The card comes with 32GB high-performance HBM2 memory and is said to be compatible with the mainstream general computing technology ecosystem. The RevHCU is not mentioned on Veiglo’s own website, but the info should appear soon.

WANdisco has signed a Commit-to-Consume contract worth $720,000 with an existing customer, a top 10 global retailer. WANdisco will help to move a subset of data from its existing Hadoop environment to a new storage layer in the cloud, while also supporting the continuous replication of any ongoing changes to this data. Using its LiveData Migrator offering, WANdisco will create a focused environment for machine learning and other analytical workloads.

