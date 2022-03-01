Storage news ticker – 1 March

…

Ahana has added new security features to its Ahana Cloud for Presto managed service. These include multi-user support for Presto and Ahana, fine-grained access control for data lakes with deep Apache Ranger integration, and audit support for all access. These are in addition to the recently announced one-click integration with AWS Lake Formation, a service that is intended to enable users to set up a secure data lake in a matter of hours.

…

Object storage supplier Cloudian has announced HyperCare, a remote managed service offering providing complete “lights out” management of Cloudian object storage in a customer’s own data centre. HyperCare includes monitoring, upgrades and expansions, incident and change management, monthly service level and health check reporting, and a dedicated advisor to ensure best practices in ongoing operations and future planning. Cloudian says HyperCare frees customers of all day-to-day management tasks and enables them to consume storage resources just as they would in a public cloud, but behind their firewall and under their control. Also a new Support Plus offering provides 24×7 advanced monitoring for all service priority levels as well as personalised guidance on software and hardware maintenance and cluster management plus remote assistance for customer upgrades.

…

Data integrator Equalum has announced its Continuous Data Integration Platform (CDIP) v3.0, saying it’s the first to natively support all data integration use cases under one unified platform with zero coding, including all required Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud targets. Equalum supports real-time streaming use cases as well as Batch ETL, Replication and Tier One Change Data Capture. CDIP provides a drag-and-drop interface for real-time and batch data pipeline creation and dozens of new capabilities to facilitate complex transformations and data manipulations.

…

Eduardo Ciliendo

Eduardo Ciliendo, former director of worldwide sales for IBM Z, has been appointed VP for worldwide technology and strategy at storage startup Model9. The company is developing its VTL offering that replaces mainframe tape backup software, moving it into a cloud data services gateway for mainframe customers looking to adopt a hybrid cloud environment and making mainframe data available for AI/ML and analytics applications in the cloud. Ciliendo was worldwide product manager for IBM Z, and led the IBM Z, LinuxONE, and High Secure Blockchain businesses in Asia-Pacific. He was also formerly a director at Swiss Reinsurance, leading the Enterprise Compute Services department of the world’s largest reinsurance company.

…

Seagate has expanded its cloud storage-as-a-service Lyve Cloud coverage to Singapore with a view to provide more services further into the Asia-Pacific region. Lyve Cloud was launched in the US in 2021 and now has over 50 companies in its ecosystem including Zadara, Equinix, and PacketFabric.

…

Australia’s National Computational Infrastructure (NCI) is buying 12.5PB of SoftIron’s HyperDrive Ceph-optimised appliances to provide object storage for researchers with high-performance computing (HPC), cloud computing, and data services. NCI said SoftIron became the natural choice after an examination of its Ceph-based HyperDrive appliances, which “provide a robust array of benefits through their task-specific engineering.” SoftIron said it was setting up a manufacturing base in Australia in October last tear.

…

Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa has abruptly resigned, just weeks before a 24 March shareholder vote on its restructuring plan to split it into two businesses. Disk drive manufacture would go into a so-called new Deviceco spin-off. The plan had received internal opposition, according to the Nikkei Asia news outlet. Taro Shimada is now interim CEO. Toshiba had abandoned an earlier plan involving a three-way split because of shareholder opposition. The Register has more details.

…

ReRAM developer Weebit Nano says its immediate focus is the partnership with SkyWater Technology and moving towards mass production. It is transferring technology to their fab and preparing for tape-out and qualification. Weebit says sample chips will be ready later this year.

…

HPE’s Zerto business unit has announced the availability of a new two-day technical training offering for resellers and end users. The content is designed for hands-on administrators and technical users who want to better understand deployment, configuration, and management of Zerto in VMware vSphere environments.

…