Storage news ticker – 3 February 2022

Clearlake Capital Group has completed its previously announced acquisition of Quest Software, a global cybersecurity, data intelligence, and IT operations management software provider, from Francisco Partners. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will continue to lead the Company supported by the existing executive management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DDN and Shakti Software, a provider of ultra-high performance database analytics, announced record breaking STAC-M3 benchmark results with a system including Shakti’s data platform running on a single client server combined with DDN’s SFA200NVX storage appliance. Shakti’s data platform was created by world renowned computer scientist Arthur Whitney, who created the A+ programming language (used by Morgan Stanley) and founded the data analysis company KX. Results from the baseline (Antuco) suite of STAC-M3 benchmark tests run on Shakti 2.0 include:

The highest storage efficiency (least storage used for the same database size) of any publicly reported solution.

NBBO results 1.7x the speed of the best previously published results for a less-demanding version of the benchmark.

Faster results in several mean-response time benchmarks versus a solution involving kdb+, including: 3.7x the speed in the version of Year-High Bid that allows caching 3.3x the speed in NBBO vs the less-demanding version of the benchmark



Exasol, which claims it’s the developer of the world’s fastest in-memory database, announced its availability as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model on Amazon Web Services. Exasol can also run on a customer’s chosen cloud of choice, on-premises or in hybrid mode. There are two versions: SaaS Standard Edition is best for organisations with smaller data volumes who don’t need advanced analytics and data integration features or extended support, and SaaS Enterprise Edition for enterprises with larger data volumes. It comes with extended support. This is good for organisations that require multi-departmental analytics environments, perform machine learning or AI in the database, or have complex requirements for data integration or virtualization.

Keepit, a cloud backup and recovery supplier with an independent vendor-neutral and blockchain-based cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection, announced its software now includes support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD). Future updates, which will include support for additional Microsoft services including Microsoft Endpoint Manager, and Conditional Access Policies, will result in Keepit coverage for all essential MS cloud services.

SoftIron, which builds hardware and software Ceph-based appliances, has partnered with SUSE to provide integration support for SoftIron’s HyperDrive storage appliances using HyperDrive Storage Plugin for SUSE Rancher. Located in the SUSE Rancher Apps & Marketplace, developers using SUSE Rancher, the enterprise Kubernetes management system, can integrate and manage SoftIron HyperDrive capabilities through the SUSE Rancher container management platform, providing the flexibility of Ceph’s object, block, and file storage protocols in a single unified storage system.

Teradata announced a global partnership with Microsoft to integrate its Teradata Vantage data platform with Microsoft Azure. Teradata Vantage on Azure is already heavily integrated with the Azure ecosystem, including Power BI, Synapse Analytics, and more than 60 Azure data services. More information here.

Hybrid cloud data warehouser Yellowbrick Data announced a strategic partnership with Nippon Information and Communication Corporation (NI+C). The two say that enterprises like NI+C that serve the telecommunications, transportation, and banking industries in Japan rely on the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes, facilitate data sharing and replication, and maximise the flexibility of multi-tenant billing. NI+C was founded by NTT and IBM Japan in 1985 and has developed as a systems integrator,

