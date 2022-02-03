Pure Storage finding kinship with Kyndryl

All-flash array vendor Pure Storage is partnering with IBM infrastructure services spin-off Kyndryl in a global alliance.

Kyndryl says it will become a key delivery partner for Pure and deliver jointly-optimised software and hardware to its enterprise customers, of which it has more than 4,000 – including 75 per cent of the Fortune 500. The company will increase its existing Pure skills and capabilities.

Stephen Leonard.

Stephen Leonard, Kyndryl’s global alliances & partnerships leader, provided a good formulaic announcement quote: “Our alliance with Pure Storage can help customers identify and take advantage of new ways to manage, secure, and analyse their mission-critical multi-cloud business data.”

Wendy Stusrud, VP, global partner sales at Pure Storage, matched it: “We’ve fostered a true collaboration with Kyndryl that will address our shared customers’ business challenges and drive the transformation and modernisation they are undertaking.”

Pure and Kyndryl say they will deliver systems related to application and infrastructure modernisation, automation, multi-cloud management, containerisation, and more. They will provide cyber resiliency elements natively at the storage layer to enable cloud-based applications coupled with data portability in the cloud or on-premises.

It’s good news for Pure, with Kyndryl recognising its enterprise credentials as a storage supplier.

Pure is joining august company. Kyndryl also partners with AWS, Cisco, Google Cloud, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, Red Hat, SAP and VMware. And, in November 2021, Microsoft became Kyndryl’s only Premier Global Alliance Partner increasing Microsoft’s access to the $500 billion managed services market which Kyndryl leads and enhancing prospects for Azure’s use.

That means Dell Technologies and HPE are not in Kyndryl’s partner list. Yet.