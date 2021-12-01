Storage news ticker – December 1

…

AWS has announced four new storage offerings:

S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval is a storage class that provides retrieval access in milliseconds for archive data — now available as an access tier in Amazon S3 Intelligent-Tiering.

FSx for OpenZFS is a managed file storage service that makes it easy to move on-premises data residing in commodity file servers to AWS without changing application code or how the data is managed.

Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) Snapshots Archive is a storage tier for Amazon EBS Snapshots that reduces the cost of archiving snapshots by up to 75 per cent.

AWS Backup supports centralised data protection and automated compliance reporting for Amazon S3, as well as for VMware workloads running on AWS and on premises.

…

Cloudian has announced planned support for the new AWS Outposts servers, enabling customers to expand their Outposts use cases with Cloudian’s HyperStore S3-compatible object storage. Cloudian’s storage software and appliances provide limitless on-premises capacity for workloads that require local data residency and low-latency data access. This follows HyperStore achieving AWS Service Ready designation for the Outposts rack in June and reflects the two companies’ increased collaboration.

…

Dell Technologies and AWS announced that they are bringing Dell’s cyber recovery vault to the AWS Marketplace with the launch of Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS. It features a public cloud vault, operational air gap and enhanced security.

…

HYCU, which supplies on-premises and public cloud data backup and recovery as a service, announced a preview of cloud-native HYCU Protégé for Amazon Web Services (AWS). This will give customers a tightly integrated and application-aware system to protect, manage, and recover data for workloads on AWS. Protégé supports both on-premises and applications, and virtual machines (VMs) running on public clouds. General availability of Protégé for AWS is anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.

…

Druva was named as the third-placed leader in the Forrester New Wave SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021 report. AvePoint was number one followed by Keepit.

Commvault, Veritas and Spanning Cloud Apps were Strong Performers, with Acronis on the Contender/Strong Performer boundary, and Assigra classed as a Challenger.

…

Peraton, a system integrator and enterprise IT provider, has selected CTERA’s file platform to support a $497 million contract to provide infrastructure-as-a-managed service (laaMS) for US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) storage and computing infrastructure facilities across the US and globally. CTERA will deliver file services for mission-critical workloads, connecting up to 300 distributed sites to the VA Enterprise Cloud powered by AWS GovCloud (US).

…

The lawsuit initiated by VMware against Nutanix concerning the latter’s hire of VMware exec Rajiv Ramaswami as its CEO has been resolved. Nutanix stated: “VMware’s lawsuit was misguided and inappropriate, as there was no wrongdoing on Mr Ramaswami’s part. VMware has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit and we are very pleased that the matter has been favourably resolved.” Lawyers made money. Nutanix spent some to prove it was right. VMware spent some too but ends up just looking peevish.

…

HPC storage supplier Panasas has joined the Thales Accelerate Partner Network. This collaboration will safeguard HPC storage systems and user data with Panasas “hardware-based encryption at rest” and Thales’ enterprise integrated storage security and key management solution. Panasas’s PanFS 9 adds layers of security through file labelling support for Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) and hardware-based encryption at rest with zero performance degradation. Panasas and Thales have extended Thales’ CipherTrust Manager’s support to Panasas PanFS 9 for centralized, compliance-ready enterprise encryption key management.

…

Sunlight.io announced a “Hyper-Convergence Innovation of the Year” win at the SDC Awards 2021, beating competition from Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Its entry featured its NexVisor software stack and an OEM partnership with Altos Computing — a subsidiary of Acer — to deliver what it says is the industry’s fastest and most efficient hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) appliances. Winners were announced at a gala evening event on 24 November 2021 at the Leonardo Royal St Paul’s Hotel, London.

…