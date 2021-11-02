Storage news ticker – November 2

…

A3, the storage-focussed PR agency, points out that yesterday was the Day of the Dead and we should remember those who are no longer with us: Comdex, CeBIT, SNW, the floppy disk, punch cards and many more.

Kingston has introduced its Fury PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drives for gamers. These SSDs use 3D TL NAND with 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacity levels and a Phison E18 controller. They achieve speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/sec read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS to deliver “amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience”. The drives are low profile and have a graphene aluminium heat spreader.

The SNIA will participate in the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit (San Jose, November 9–13) as an Open Source Partner. It will present on Managing Ethernet-Attached Drives Using Swordfish and ON-DEMAND — SFF Driving Future Server Needs. The SNIA, located in booth #C13, will host a “Chat with SNIA Experts” program where the leadership team will be available to answer questions on SNIA Swordfish, DMTF Redfish, computational storage, persistent memory, solid state drives and form factor standards, NVMe and NVMe-oF, and SNIA’s vision for 2022 and beyond.

Micron announced the closing of its first $1 billion green bond. The net proceeds from the sale of Micron’s green issuances will be allocated to eligible projects that the company believes can substantively move priorities forward — including renewable energy, green buildings, energy efficiency, water management, pollution control and a circular economy. The bond offering aligns with the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles.

On November 3 Seagate will demonstrate its newly available mass-capacity data transfer and storage solution, Lyve Mobile array. The demo will take place at the Future Mobility Campus Ireland’s (FMCI) Showcase Event, held in Shannon, Ireland. It involves Jaguar I-PACE vehicles converted by FMCI into self-driving prototypes. The 96TB storage solution transfers massive autonomous vehicle (AV) datasets quickly and securely for AI and ML processing at the edge and the cloud.

The prototype Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will complete a series of live on-road trials, interacting with connected roads, smart junctions and local infrastructure to gather data. They have Seagate’s Lyve Mobile array SSD, validated and optimised for in-vehicle data movement, directly mounted in the vehicle’s trunk. It stores all the data in real time, accelerating access to the data collected for analysis and algorithm optimisation. Powered by Renovo’s Insight Node, Lyve Mobile array facilitates the data journey from the endpoint to the edge and finally to the core cloud.

Systems management, data protection and security software provider Quest Software announced general availability of SharePlex v10.1.1, its database management and replication offering to move Oracle data into Microsoft Azure cloud services. Oracle data can be continuously replicated to Microsoft Azure to support high availability Oracle instances in Azure VM, active replication between on-premises Oracle Database to Oracle on Azure VM, and multi-cloud support with replication from AWS (EC2 or RDS) to Azure. It also facilitates continuous high-speed replication of Oracle data to Azure Event Hubs. By leveraging change data capture in SharePlex, Oracle data can be moved to a reporting database or business intelligence tools in Azure SQL Database or SQL Server in real time.

