Azure Stack HCI and SQL Server set sail on HPE’s GreenLake

HPE has added on-premises Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server availability to its GreenLake offer, complementing existing SimpliVity and Nimble dHCI hyperconverged systems support in GreenLake, and Nutanix as well.

GreenLake is HPE’s subscription-based arrangement for supplying hardware and software as a cloud-like service. Azure Stack HCI is Microsoft’s Azure cloud service embodied in on-premises hardware, supplied by Microsoft partners such as HPE, with a backend link to the Azure public cloud. Azure Stack HCI is delivered as an Azure service on GreenLake to run in data centres, remote office offices and other edge locations.

Keith White, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services GM, offered this statement: “The world is becoming hybrid and that’s why we are so excited about this collaboration with Microsoft, especially as we see significant growth in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure area. By combining Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with offerings like the HPE GreenLake … customers benefit from a unified, automated experience.”

HPE says GreenLake Azure Stack HCI and SQL Server have pay-per-use pricing, point-and-click self-service, scalability, cloud-like flexibility and the security of dedicated, on-premises IT at 30 to 40 per cent TCO savings with no need for over-provisioning.

Customers can control their services through the Azure portal in the same way that they manage their Azure public cloud services.

On the Microsoft side Roanne Sones, Corporate VP for Microsoft Azure Edge + Platform, said “The shared work to integrate HPE GreenLake with Microsoft offerings gives our customers a managed services solution that offers simplicity, flexibility, and the economics that work for their environments, plus the benefit of ongoing security expertise from Azure and HPE.”

HPE GreenLake with the HPE Validated System for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and SQL Server is available immediately, with an Integrated System becoming available later this year.