HPE ushers in Nutanix Era: Fancy a swim in our everything-as-a-service GreenLake?

HPE has made a pitch to database admin staffers by bundling Nutanix’s Era multi-database management tool with ProLiant servers as a fully managed cloud service through its GreenLake subscription offering.

This builds on the existing GreenLake Nutanix deal announced in October 2019. The pair said it would enable customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes, with “cloud’s” elasticity and pay-per-use, along with the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.

Keith White

Keith White, SVP and GM, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, provided the statutory statement: “By building on our successful collaboration with Nutanix, together the HPE GreenLake and the Nutanix Era database operations and management software solution will increase agility, simplify operations and cut costs by delivering a fully managed cloud offering.”

The two claim Era customers can increase database provisioning speed by “97 per cent”, reduce unplanned downtime, lower storage requirements for copies and backups, and lower database administrators’ overtime work. To be clear that’s data admins’ overtime work, not their standard work. It seems overtime for DB admins is axiomatic.

Supported databases include Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, PostgresSQL, and MariaDB.

HPE and Nutanix said they had seen an approximate 80 per cent Y/Y increase in ACV (Nutanix hypervisor) bookings during the first calendar quarter of 2021, with wins for ProLiant DX servers, and GreenLake with Nutanix. The idea is that adding Era to the mix keeps this going.