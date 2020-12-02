Commvault gives VMware workloads some more loving in latest DR software release

Commvault has updated its new DR software with recovery automation for VMware workloads.

The upgrade also sees Commvault Disaster Recovery gain orchestration to, from, and between on-premises and Azure and AWS environments. The orchestration can be within zones or across regions, and features simple cross-cloud migration support. It seems reasonable the addition of Google Cloud support in due course.

ESG senior analyst Christophe Bertrand gave his thumbs up to the upgrade: “Commvault Disaster Recovery’s multiple cloud targets and speedy cross-cloud conversions make it extremely compelling. With everything going on in the world today, a true disaster could be right around the corner for any company. It’s critical to have enterprise multi-cloud tools in place to mitigate data loss and automate recovery operations immediately.”

The competition between DR specialist Zerto, which recently moved into backup, and data protector Commvault, which recently moved into DR, is hotting up. Cohesity has also moved into automated DR with its SiteContinuity offering.

Commvault released Commvault Disaster Recovery in July. Its automated failover and failback provide verifiable recoverability and reporting for monitoring and compliance. The software enables continuous data replication with the automated DR capabilities, capable of sub-minute Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs), along with near-zero Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs).

Commvault cites additional benefits for the software such as cloud migration, integration with storage replication, ransomware protection, smart app validation in a sandbox, and instant mounts for DevOps with data masking. The latter feature moves it into the copy data management area, competing with Actifio, Catalogic, Cohesity, Delphix and others.