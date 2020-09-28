Cohesity to offer automated disaster recovery

Cohesity is moving into disaster recovery (DR), with SiteContinuity, an automated offering that integrates with its data management software.

SiteContinuity converges backup, continuous data protection, and DR, thus eliminating the need for separate product purchases. Zerto, a DR specialist, has already seen the appeal of this and expanded into backup in April last year.

A Cohesity spokesperson told us: “Enterprise IT commonly has to manage anywhere from three-seven application tiers, in multiple locations, with different service levels – all of which are mission-critical, and have a recovery time objective SLA of a maximum of 15 mins downtime allowed. … IT departments often rely on different applications to … meet SLAs. For example, a mission-critical app may rely on VM-based replication (a bit like Zerto), and a business-critical application and low tier apps are protected by backup replication.”

Cohesity thinks its single product will be cheaper and easier to manage.

SiteContinuity

Steve Culy, senior systems engineer at Navis, a Cohesity customer, issued a supportive quote: “The new solution from Cohesity is very timely as it allows us to protect our mission and business-critical applications on a single platform. We can now automate our business continuity and disaster recovery strategy, all from Cohesity’s data platform, making it easier for us to manage SLAs, and reduce downtime with automated, rapid failover and failback.”

SiteContinuity announcer

SiteContinuity enables users to recover a single file, whole application, or an entire data centre with a few clicks and near-zero downtime.

Journal-based recovery, based on immutable snapshots, can restore to any point in time before a disaster struck. At failover and/or restore time, Cohesity Helios’s machine learning algorithm helps identify a clean point in time to restore, based on data size and/or type changes. This helps protect the DR site from ransomware and other malware.

SiteContinuity is managed through a global UI and has a unified policy framework that applies policies across application tiers, service levels, and environments. Its architecture enables web-scale scalability. The SiteContinuity DR capability can be tested with end-to-end automated non-disruptive disaster recovery tests, which include audit trail reporting.

SiteContinuity will be generally available in the fourth 2020 quarter.