AWS Outposts racks up S3 support

Amazon has added S3 support to the on-premises AWS Outposts cloud-in-a-rack.

Using the Outposts converged infrastructure rack, customers deploy an all-AWS hybrid cloud within their own data centres.

AWS Outposts rack

They can now execute applications on the Outpost servers using faster-access local data instead of S3 stores in the AWS cloud. The same S3 Console, APIs, and SDKs is used for for both environments.

This enables admins to redundantly store data across multiple devices and servers on an Outposts rack. The new service is size limited: users can only add 48TB or 96TB of S3 storage capacity to each rack and create up to 100 buckets.

If you are using no more than 11TB of EBS storage on an existing Outpost today you can add 48TB of S3 storage with no hardware changes on the existing systems. Other configurations require additional hardware.

AWS video about S3 on Outposts

All S3 data stored in Outposts is encrypted with SSE-S3. An AWS DataSync service moves data to and from AWS cloud regions. The transfer is encrypted and can be automated, with selectable network bandwidth. The data can be deduped and compressed to lower network costs.

AWS Outposts is not priced as a pay-as-you-go service. Customers purchase capacity for a three-year term with a number of different payment schedules.

AWS Outposts launched late last year and at the time came with Elastic Block Store (EBS) support. RDS (Relational Database System) support added in July. In September, various third-party filesystems and data protection services were made available from Clumio, Cohesity, Commvault, CTERA, Pure Storage, Qumulo and WekaIO, with more added since.

