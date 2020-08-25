Seagate readies 18TB IronWolf NAS drive for mid-September launch

Some online retailers are listing an unannounced 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS disk drive.

For example, Sweden’s Data Byran is one emailer listing the drive, pricing it at 6,990 kronor ($798.36). A Reddit thread lists more etailers selling the dive and mentions mid-September availability. A Google search for “ST18000NE000” reveals many more.

IronWolf Pros are SME, SOHO and home user NAS drives with the current maximum capacity bring 16TB. The drives spin at 7,200rpm and have a 6Gbit/s SATA interface backed up by a 256MB cache and a 300TB/year workload limit.

Seagate started shipping enterprise data centre-class 18TB Exos drives to selected customers in June, and its technology is now trickling down to the IronWolf product line.

Seagate has steadily increased the IronWolf Pro disk drives maximum capacity from 12TB through 14TB to 16TB.