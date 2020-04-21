Datera co-founder heads off to pastures new

Datera co-founder Marc Fleischmann has announced his departure from the data storage startup via a LinkedIn posting.

In his statement he said he was proud of what he and Datera had achieved. But he acknowledged: “I accept not guiding Datera as well as I could have over the last year. I’m glad I was able to help us finding strategic partners that were necessary for our survival and growth. I’ll always be grateful for what I learned at Datera, from all of you, and I hope I have given you what you need to succeed.”

Fleischmann, who was Datera’s first CEO, said he looks forward to “exploring my creativity again. Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what I love and plan to do next.”

Marc Fleischmann

Datera CEO Guy Churchward said: “Regarding Marc, he’s an extremely smart, accomplished and driven entrepreneur and during the early phases of Datera he was absolutely instrumental in getting the business off the ground and rolling forward.

“As Datera moved into its next phase (the business of enterprise delivery and GTM focus), Marc concentrated on specific customer and regional opportunities for us and was not involved in the day to day operations throughout FY2019. I do obviously wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours, I am sure it was a tough decision for him to make but he did feel it was time he wrote his next chapter.”

Datera provides an enterprise class high-performance scale-out and distributed software SAN with storage lifecycle management and an object storage facility. Channel partners include HPE. Founded in 2013, the company has taken in $63.9m in funding, including a $26m C-round in September 2018. Board member Churchward was appointed CEO a few months later.