Your occasional storage digest, (mostly) featuring Couchbase DBaaS service

Slim pickings for this week’s enterprise storage round-up. But let’s kick off Couchbase making its NoSQL database available as a cloud-based service.

DBaaS for Couchbase surfers

NoSQL database supplier Couchbase has introduced Couchbase Cloud, a fully-managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). It launches this summer on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, followed by Google Cloud Platform. Couchbase Cloud decouples DBaaS from the underlying cloud infrastructure, which enables customers to purchase IaaS directly from their Cloud Service Provider and leverage reserved instance pricing to optimize total cost of ownership.

Couchbase claims its DBaaS has higher performance, lower latency, and stronger security than un-named competing offerings. It is able to distribute across global infrastructure regions in an active-active configuration while providing data locality, workload isolation, and disaster recovery.

There are separate data and control planes, with a single pane of glass control plane for multi-cloud orchestration (where users can manage and deploy clusters across multiple clouds from one single view), user management, cluster management, monitoring, and billing,

A customer’s data data is hosted entirely within their own Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). Couchbase Cloud has flexible packaging options; one option is on-demand hourly pricing, and another is the ability to purchase Couchbase Credits that can be used over a one year period. Use of credits is fully flexible with no usage limitations during the one year period.

Read a Couchbase blog for more information.

Shorts

DataCore has integrated its SANsymhpony software with Veeam, using Veeam’s Universal Storage API Plugin. Veeam Software Backup and Replication users can take snapshots and backups of VMware data stores residing on SANsymphony virtual storage pools with minimum impact on production workloads. Separate SANsymphony nodes, ideally in a different location, can also perform the role of a Veeam Ready Repository where backup copies can be stored. From there, users may offload older backup files onto lower-cost, elastic object storage through Veeam Cloud Tier as part of the Scale-out Backup Repository in the Veeam Availability Suite.

File sync and share supplier FileCloud has announced FileCloud Community Edition for small teams and individuals. The price is $10 per year for up to five full users and an unlimited number of web accounts. All proceeds will be donated to charity.

IBM has released a new IC922 AI inferencing server, already part of a supercomputing deployment at the US Department of Defense (DoD) that was built in a shipping container. It has an amazing 1.3 petabytes of SSD storage capacity and is a 6 PetaFLOP system used for AI training and inferencing.

Igneous, a supplier of file management services for multiple tens of billions of files, now supports Wasabi cloud storage as a target for NAS backup and archive. This enables the movement of unstructured data from any primary NAS system to Wasabi storage at a predictable and cost-effective price point. The two companies say Wasabi provides an affordable cloud storage pricing model with no egress fees or API requests, unlike other cloud storage providers.

Data protector NAKIVO said its 2019 revenues grew 40 per cent over 2018, with EMEA revenue growing 48 per cent. It has more than 14,000 customers in 137 countries worldwide, and expanded into Fiji, Botswana and Qatar in 2019. The largest software order in Q4 2019 was $465K.

European cloud service provider Scaleway has announced a Block Storage offering, with a guaranteed 5,000 IOP, scaling up to10TB and 99.99 per cent availability SLA. It costs from $0.08/GB/month for 5,000 IOPS with no transfer fees. A second offering at €0.12/GB/month for 10,000 IOPS is expected.

Supermicro has announced Q2, fy2020 results with revenues of $870.9m vs $931.5m a year ago. Net income of $23.7m was down on the year-ago $26.3m.

US SSD supplier Transcend has announced its MTE662T M.2 SSD featuring NVME v1,3 running across a PCIe gen 3×4 link. It uses 96-layer TLC 3D NAND with 512GB and 1TB capacity points, has an SLC cache for faster IO, and boasts endurance of 3,000 P/E cycles. Random read/write performance is 340,000/355,000. Sequential read/write bandwidth is 3,400/2,300 MB/sec.

Object storage supplier Scality has announced one month paid leave for the second parent after a first child’s birth, regardless of their country of residence and their gender or status. It’s also announced total carbon offset to compensate for its air travel carbon footprint.

Snowflake, supplying a data warehouse in the cloud, announced general availability of its platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Tokyo, following the opening of its first Japan office in Shibuya City, Tokyo.

sk Hynix is preparing a contingency plan to deal with supply chain disruption from the Coronavirus outbreak centered in China, according to a Reuters report. It has a NAND chip foundry at Wuxi in eastern China. There is no outbreak-caused disruption there but component supplies could be disrupted by outbreak control restrictions elsewhere in China.

TrendForce has reported no impact of production at Chinese memory fabs so far from the virus. It is predicting a limited impact on first 2020 calendar quarter NAND flash contract pricing.

Replicator WANdisco says its revenues for the year to December 2019 are expected to be at circa $16m against previously downgraded expectations of $24m and the prior year’s $17m.It attributes this to several significant deals at the end of 2019 being delayed. WANdisco said its 2020 guidance for revenues was $32.2m with the delayed 2019 deals expected to close in 2020.

People

Nathan Owen, former co-founder and CEO at Blue Medora, has joined backup supplier HYCU as COO, assuming day-to-day responsibilities for operations, corporate development and strategic alliances.

Scale out filer Qumulo has appointed Barry Russell as its SVP and GM for Cloud. Russell was previously the global VP for cloud business at F5 and before that spent many years at AWS in the Marketplace and AWS Service Catalog businesses.

