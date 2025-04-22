Hitachi Vantara adds AI ransomware detection from Index Engines

Hitachi Vantara is joining Dell, IBM, and Infinidat in using Index Engines’ AI-powered ransomware detection software.

The CyberSense product from Index Engines uses AI and machine learning analysis to compare unstructured data content as it changes over time to detect suspicious behavior and cyber corruption. Index Engines claims a 99.99 percentccuracy rating and flags anomalies and indicators of corruption. The full-content analytics approach is said to be better able to detect malware-caused corruption than just checking metadata. Hitachi Vantara is integrating CyberSense with its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) products.

Octavian Tanase

Hitachi Vantara chief product officer Octavian Tanase stated: “IT complexity, cyber threats, and sustainability challenges continue to put enterprises under extreme pressure. With VSP One’s latest enhancements, we are eliminating those roadblocks by delivering a unified, automation-friendly platform with guaranteed performance, resilience, and efficiency built in. This is more than just data storage – it’s a smarter, more sustainable way to manage enterprise data at scale.”

The company said it is adding three guarantees:

Performance Guarantee: Applications run at predictable, high-performance levels with minimal intervention by meeting workload demands with confidence through guaranteed minimum performance levels across all VSP One Block platforms, backed by EverFlex from Hitachi. Service credits apply if performance targets aren’t met.

Cyber Resilience Guarantee: Organizations can mitigate downtime and data loss after cyberattacks with protections enabled by immutable snapshots and AI-driven Ransomware Detection powered by CyberSense. If data can’t be restored, Hitachi Vantara provides expert incident response and up to 100 percent credit of the impacted storage volume.

Sustainability Guarantee: Helps businesses track and optimize energy consumption and contributes to a lower CO₂ footprint by up to 40 percent with VSP One’s energy-efficient architecture and reporting. A power efficiency service level agreement (SLA) ensures improved cost efficiency and environmental responsibility.

These join three existing Hitachi Vantara guarantees. A 100 percent data availability guarantee provides uninterrupted access to critical business data. The Hitachi Vantara Effective Capacity Guarantee provides 4:1 data reduction and maximizes storage efficiency. The Modern Storage Assurance Guarantee delivers continuous innovation with perpetual, non-disruptive upgrades to new controllers, ensuring a path to the future of storage without needing to repurchase capacity.

Index Engines says Hitachi VSP Ransomware Detection, powered by CyberSense, detects corruption early, isolates threats, and guides IT to the last known clean backup so recovery is fast, precise, and trusted.

Index Engines says CyberSense supports NIST CSF (Cyber-Security Framework) functions by embedding data integrity analytics and recovery assurance into the storage product layer:

Identify: CyberSense indexes and analyzes metadata and content at scale, helping organizations understand what data they have and identify potential risks related to data corruption or tampering.

Protect: While Hitachi provides immutable storage and encryption, CyberSense adds another layer by continuously validating the integrity of backup data, protecting against undetected ransomware dwell time.

Respond: With audit trails and forensic-level reporting, CyberSense enables quick investigation and targeted recovery, reducing the time to respond to a data breach.

Recover: CyberSense identifies the last known clean copy of data and enables precise, surgical recovery, supporting fast, verified restoration in line with NIST’s Recover function.

Jim McGann

Jim McGann, VP of strategic partnerships at Index Engines, said: “The addition of VSP One’s Cyber Resilience Guarantee, including Ransomware Detection powered by CyberSense, equips organizations with the intelligence and automation needed to strengthen their cyber resilience. By integrating advanced tools like VSP One and CyberSense, IT teams can streamline recovery workflows, minimize downtime and validate the integrity of critical data with greater confidence to minimize the impact of an attack.”

Hitachi Vantara gets up to the minute ransomware detection technology while Index Engines notches up a fourth OEM for its software. McGann will now be turning his attention to uncommitted potential OEMs, such as DDN and Pure Storage, but not NetApp, which has its own ransomware detection tech, or HPE, which offers Zerto ransomware detection.

For more information on VSP One and the expanded SLA guarantees, visit the Hitachi Vantara website.