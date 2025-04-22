Chinese researchers claim fastest memory in graphene-based paper

Chinese researchers have developed a new type of storage-class memory based on graphene, claiming it outperforms both SRAM and DRAM in speed.

A team of eight researchers are said to have developed the tech at Shanghai-based Fudan University, which made the strong claim: “It became the fastest semiconductor charge storage device currently known to humanity.”

The basic data transfer rate of this storage-class memory, named PoX, is reported to be 400 picoseconds (a picosecond is a trillionth of a second), with the device reportedly able to switch state 2.5 billion times a second. This would be quicker than the fastest SRAM, which can operate at less than 1,000 picoseconds but is volatile, and DDR5-6000 DRAM, which can have a 12,000-picosecond write time. The PoX device is fabricated using 2D graphene and is described in an open access Nature paper, “Subnanosecond flash memory enabled by 2D-enhanced hot-carrier injection.”

The paper claims: “We report a two-dimensional Dirac graphene-channel flash memory based on a two-dimensional enhanced hot-carrier-injection mechanism, supporting both electron and hole injection.”

The two-dimensional Dirac graphene-channel refers to a single layer of graphene with the carbon atoms bonded in a hexagonal lattice. The electrons in this lattice are called charge carriers. They behave in such a way as to provide high electrical conductivity and mobility.

A hot-carrier-injection mechanism involves charge carriers, such as these electrons or holes (electron vacancies), being accelerated enough by a relatively strong electrical field to be injected into an adjacent structure such as an insulator or floating gate.

NAND flash memory uses Fowler-Nordheim (FN) tunneling and hot-carrier-injection mechanisms to write and erase data by moving charge carriers (electrons or holes) across an insulating barrier into a floating gate or charge-trapping layer. However, the speed is restricted to a range of 10-100 μs (10 million to 100 million picoseconds). The restriction is caused by the height of the energy barrier between the silicon substrate (e.g. floating gate) and the tunnel silicon dioxide.

By exploiting the atomically thin properties of 2D materials, the researchers managed to find a combination with a much lower barrier height and consequently faster charge carrier injection process. They call this 2D-enhanced hot-carrier injection (2D-HCI). ”Utilizing the 2D-HCI mechanism, we developed sub-1-ns flash memory,” they write.

They “fabricated graphene flash memory based on a hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), hafnium dioxide (HfO₂), and aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃) memory stack,” with the HfO₂ being a trapping layer and the carriers injected through the hBN layer. Here’s an image of their fabricated structure:

The researchers said they tried this out with a two-dimensional tungsten diselenide semiconductor material as well as the Dirac graphene, but it exhibited scattering, causing it to be less efficient. Diagrams in the paper show this:

A fourth diagram shows the setup:

The researchers say their device “still has a large memory window after ten years at room temperature” using statistical extrapolation, and “the device can repeatedly switch between two states and work well within 5.5 x 10⁶ cycles.”

They conclude: “Our findings provide a mechanism to achieve sub-1-ns program speed in flash memory, providing a path to achieve high-speed non-volatile memory technology.”

Liu Chunsen, a researcher on the team, said: “The two-dimensional super-injection mechanism pushed the non-volatile memory speed to its theoretical limit, redefining the boundaries of existing storage technologies.”

Zhou Peng, another research team member, added: “Our technology breakthrough is expected to not only reshape the global storage technology landscape, drive industrial upgrades, and foster new application scenarios, but also provide robust support for China to lead in relevant fields.”

That is, if the device can be cost-effectively fabricated, and remain stable, which would be a crucially important point. As far as we can tell, there has yet to be a method that produces graphene on a larger scale cost effectively.



The Nature paper was submitted in September last year, accepted in February this year, and published this month. It looks solid, having passed through Nature’s review process.

It’s clearly still at the research phase, but if this storage-class memory tech stands up, and can be cost-effectively fabricated, it could potentially reshape the memory and SSD landscape. Let’s see how the DRAM, SRAM, and NAND fab suppliers react.

Bootnote

The PoX moniker comes from the Chinese term for the technology; 破晓 or Pòxiǎo which translates to breaking dawn.