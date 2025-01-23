Scale Computing claims sales growth amid demand for VMware alternative

Edge hyperconverged infrastructure player Scale Computing is claiming strong annual growth for its solutions across the market.

The company, which is privately-owned so B&F has no way of verifying its financial results, said it saw a hike in software sales of over 45 percent year-on-year in 2024, and “more than doubled” its number of new customers. In the fourth quarter of the year, the business said software sales jumped 77 percent, and new logos were up 350 percent compared to the last quarter of 2023.

Scale Computing chose not to reveal its actual dollar sales, nor its profit figures.

Regarding overall growth, it claimed customers were increasingly seeing Scale as an alternative virtualization option to VMware, as businesses and the channel wrestle with licensing and support changes since Broadcom acquired VMware in 2023. It added that AI inference solutions were also driving sales.

Jeff Ready

“We currently see an unprecedented opportunity to enable the best outcomes for our customers and partners as they navigate the industry disruption caused by Broadcom and VMware,” Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing said in a statement. “Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) provides a major upgrade to VMware by providing a hypervisor alternative, while simultaneously enabling edge computing and AI inference at the edge. Our partners and customers get a two-for-one: a solution to today’s Broadcom problem, and a technology roadmap into the future of edge and AI.”

While not revealing the value, Ready claimed the firm was seeing “record profitability” on “record demand.”

The company claims that SC//Platform reduces downtime “by up to 90 percent” and “decreases total costs by up to 40 percent” compared to VMware, through “simpler” management, integrated backup and disaster recovery, built-in “high availability,” and “effortless scalability.”

In Q4, Scale Computing launched the SC//Fast Track Partner Promotion, offering new resellers a free hyperconverged edge computing system to experience the company’s technology. It also announced a new agreement with 10ZiG to provide “managed, secure, and flexible” virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) by combining 10ZiG’s hardware and software tech with SC//Platform.