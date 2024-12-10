Federated AI learning platform Scalytics scales up market reach

Scalytics is attempting to ramp up the reach of its federated AI learning system with new features, a partner channel initiative, products aimed at specific industry verticals, and the opening of a new European headquarters.

The Miami-headquartered company just released Scalytics Connect v1.2.0, designed to help organizations achieve “transparent, scalable, and efficient machine learning,” while maintaining the “highest standards of data privacy and security,” or so the org says.

Scalytics’ mission is to become the “leading framework” for federated and explainable AI, “empowering everyone to build secure, scalable, and transparent machine learning systems.”

Scalytics is an enterprise distribution of Apache Wayang, a meta-processing framework with over 1 million downloads that enables effortless cross-platform data analytics. “Focus on developing real-time AI applications, while we handle the infrastructure and complex integrations for you,” is the Scalytics promise. It adds: “We connect decentralized data, simplify governance, accelerate AI development, optimize distributed processing, and power traceable machine learning and AI on any data source.”

At last week’s IT Press Tour in Valletta, Malta, Scalytics CEO and co-founder Alexander Alten said: “We are providing the foundation for secure, scalable and transparent AI, and federated learning for enterprises. We already have NTT Data as a startup discovery partner, and Google Cloud as a development partner for our SaaS offer.”

The company was originally established in 2020 in Germany, and was previously called DataBloom, with the Scalytics Connect product then called Blossom. Tongue-in-cheek, Alten said his company didn’t want to be confused with Databricks, but looking at the web there are too many other DataBloom offerings, so the name change was probably a good idea.

The company then established itself in the larger AI analytics market of the US. Alten told the IT Press Tour that the new European headquarters were about to go live where we were listening to him, in Malta.

Scalytics currently only has six full-time staff located in the US, Denmark, and India, for instance, with the total headcount reaching 25 when students and interns are included, said Alten. The company is currently funded by the founders, with no external funding rounds so far.

But the market scale-up has begun in earnest. “We are looking for system integrators and managed service providers across Europe to take on Scalytics Connect,” said Alten. The Scalytics Partner Program aims to help partners to deliver secure, compliant AI solutions that meet the growing demand for enterprise AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities.

Partners can integrate Scalytics’ decentralized data processing and AI functionalities into their offerings, with the promise of reducing their operational costs, and ensuring compliance with data regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and the EU AI Act.

With the latest Scalytics Connect v1.2.0 platform, partners and their customers can train models across diverse platforms, including Apache Spark, TensorFlow, and JDBC, with native code integration, and access expanded support for platforms like Apache Kafka.

In the utilities field, Scalytics has also released LST-E, a “neural network” for energy consumption forecasting. Built on Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) architecture, LST-E provides businesses with precise and scalable predictions based on historical energy consumption patterns. The offering aims to optimize energy usage, reduce operational costs, and support sustainability goals by minimizing carbon footprints. LST-E is available for download on GitHub and HuggingFace.