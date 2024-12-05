Couchbase unveils Capella AI Services to accelerate agentic app development

NoSQL database supplier Couchbase has unveiled Capella AI Services (CAS). Capella is its Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering available on AWS, Azure, and the Google Cloud Platform. Capella AI Services include model hosting, automated vectorization, unstructured data preprocessing and AI agent catalog services. Customers can prototype, build, test, and deploy AI agents while keeping models and data close together.

CAS offers managed endpoints for leading LLMs and embedding models, and provides value-added capabilities, such as prompt and conversation caching, guardrails and keyword filtering to support RAG and agentic workflows. It extracts, cleans, chunks, and transforms unstructured documents into JSON, preparing them for vectorization. It also extracts structured information from complex documents and makes them queryable in Capella.

Matt McDonough, SVP of product and partners at Couchbase, stated: “As AI dramatically transforms applications, organizations need secure ways to integrate it and must handle the surge of data across diverse formats to build and deploy agentic applications with confidence.

“Couchbase is making this possible by providing a comprehensive AI-powered developer data platform that streamlines retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, ensures fast and secure model interactions and enables agent reuse during development and production. We’re helping customers through the broad spectrum of AI advances, from simple vector search to RAG chatbots and sophisticated agentic AI apps, and enabling them to deliver more personalized and contextual experiences while reducing development complexity and operational costs.”

The company says the software accelerates agentic application development by offering a centralized repository for tools, metadata, prompt,s and audit information for LLM flow, traceability, and governance. It also automates discovery of relevant agent tools to answer user questions, and manages guardrails to ensure that agent exchanges are consistent over time.

CAS enables AI-driven data analysis directly within application workflows using familiar SQL++ syntax. This eliminates the need for external tooling, custom coding, and model deployment management. Capella AI Functions include summarization, classification, sentiment analysis, and data masking.

Couchbase says AI app developers require a unified platform to build and manage the emerging class of agent-based applications and need specialized data management tools to handle complex AI workflows and language model interactions effectively and securely.

Couchbase says CAS empowers teams to safely bring agent-based applications into production by giving developers control over data across the development lifecycle and mitigating security and privacy issues from large language models (LLMs) running outside the organization.

McDonough says: “By providing a unified platform that supports development from prototype to production, we’re enabling organizations to build and deploy AI applications from cloud to edge that are sophisticated, trustworthy and cost-effective.”

Capella AI Services are available in private preview. Read more about them in a blog. Sign up for the private preview here.