Flatfile speeds data readiness for migrations and new workflows

Flatfile has taken the wraps off three new products in its AI-powered Data Exchange platform that will help organizations prepare massive datasets “10x quicker,” claims the vendor.

Efficiently collecting, transforming and migrating data from external sources and files is a pervasive, growing problem for companies, as these sources are typically highly variable in structure and quality, and frequently vary from file to file.

And data and systems integration teams are frustrated by cumbersome, inefficient, repetitive data cleaning tasks that delay projects and add cost, says Flatfile.

Denver-based Flatfile, whose existing customers include AstraZeneca, Square, ServiceTitan and Sage, says it is solving these challenges by delivering a “cohesive environment” for users to prepare data. It will enable them to “quickly and efficiently” upload existing templates and system requirements, and write the code required to configure their Flatfile instance.

David Boscovic

“We are announcing our most innovative breakthrough products to date, leveraging AI to accelerate data workflows in the enterprise,” said David Boskovic, co-founder and CEO of Flatfile. “What takes some customers hundreds of hours to clean, validate and format data, to complete a migration, now takes days, and in some cases hours. We are reducing the latency by at least 70 percent with minimal to no prep required.”

The three products include Flatfile Projects, which allows users to manage the migration of data on behalf of a user outside that organization, such as a partner or a customer. It enables internal or external users to start up new projects for data migrations by configuring the Flatfile app to match the data requirements of the destination system.

The files are uploaded to the project and users can work collaboratively on cleaning, normalizing, and transforming the data until it matches the destination system requirements.

In addition, Flatfile Advanced Mapping introduces a purpose-built AI mapping engine that can receive recommendations for mapping data based on the scoring/matching process, and the unique data set, field and destination.

It can eliminate the manual labor associated with pointing and clicking to map data, and can visualize the mapping decisions in real-time, along with the source and destination sheets, in “one rich comprehensive view”.

Thirdly, Flatfile has unveiled Flatfile Build Mode, which allows companies to upload those previously mentioned existing templates and system requirements, and use AI to write the required code. Users can modify their projects as the company’s requirements change, and use AI to update fields and validations, as well as sidebar layout and theme, directly from the UI, eliminating the need to write code.