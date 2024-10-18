Cyera acquires Trail Security to build AI-driven data loss prevention

Israeli unicorn startup Cyera has acquired Trail Security, another stealth Israeli startup, to develop AI-powered real-time data loss prevention (DLP) technology.

Zohar Vittenberg

Tel Aviv-based Trail Security was founded last year and took in $35 million funding in an A-round just this month. It was co-founded by CEO Zohar Vittenberg, VP R&D Roei Mutay, and CTO Rom Dudkiewicz, and has been developing AI-enhanced DLP technology to identify and deal with DLP risks in real-time.

Now it has been bought for $162 million by Cyera, a five-year-old Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) startup that has raised $474.5 million across seed, A, B, and C-rounds, and has been valued at $1.4 billion. That’s theoretically a near-instant return for Lightspeed Venture Partners, Cyberstarts, and CRV, Trail’s A-round investors. There is a venture capital connection between Trail and Cyera as Cyberstarts led Cyera’s $4.5 million seed round in December 2020.

Yotam Segev, CEO and co-founder of Cyera, stated: “The acquisition of Trail is a pivotal step in Cyera’s journey to reshape the future of data security. Cyera is determined to consolidate the siloed data security space and enable enterprises to navigate the growing data security challenges around AI and cloud.

Yotam Segev

“The addition of Trail is a huge leap forward in making this a reality for our customers, disrupting the entire data security space. Natively coupling DSPM with DLP gives every customer the crucial opportunity to build successful data security.”

Vittenberg said: “We’ve always aimed to push the limits of data loss prevention with AI. In Cyera, we’ve found a partner that shares our vision. Together, by combining our DLP with their leading DSPM platform, we’re delivering a solution that both identifies and protects against data risks in real-time, setting a new standard for data security in an AI-driven world.”

Cyera has developed and uses a GenAI large language model (LLM) and agent-less software to classify customers’ on-premises and public cloud-stored data. It identifies sensitive data items, thus providing customers with a picture of their data attack surface, and provides real-time enforcement controls. Cyera has released an identity module and a data breach readiness service. Now it says it has, with Trail’s IP, “full-spectrum DLP capabilities.”

The 40 or so Trail Security employees are joining Cyera to form the foundation for Cyera’s DLP division. Both Cyera and Trail Security’s top execs have come from the Israeli Defence Force’s Talpiot unit, which provides a development program for recruits who have demonstrated outstanding academic ability in the sciences plus leadership potential, and this connection will help to ensure a smooth integration of the teams, values, and goals.

The aim is to provide a single, unified security offering as customers prefer to buy or subscribe to a platform instead of a plethora of products.

Cyera says it will grow to over 1,000 employees in the next two years. Get a Cyera platform brief here.

Comment

These DSPM and DLP developments provide context and validation for Rubrik’s move to combine its data protection with data security, a single cyber-resilience platform and a similar platform approach to that of Cyera.