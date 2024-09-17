Odaseva widens data management, security support for Salesforce

Odaseva, the enterprise data security platform for Salesforce, has expanded its product line after a $54 million Series C funding round last quarter.

The company, which launched its Data History module for Salesforce earlier this year, has now enhanced its technology across the areas of data governance, zero trust, and ransomware.

With Governance Center, enterprises with multiple Salesforce organizations can monitor and govern data across all of them through a single system, which the vendor claims will allow them to gain actionable insights as well as monitor critical business metrics like Salesforce adoption and spend, security scores, and carbon footprints.

Another fresh addition is Zero Trust Connect, which allows enterprises with ultra-sensitive data to extend their Salesforce Shield tech by bringing end-to-end encryption to data leaving Salesforce. This feature aligns with the zero trust security model preferred by large, intensely regulated global enterprises, by ensuring that data remains encrypted throughout its entire lifecycle, even when interacting with external applications.

Odaseva has also now introduced ransomware prevention, with customers able to enforce immutability on the backed up files on storage systems such as Azure and AWS, so that no one can remove them until after a certain duration.

“This is especially important for customers in highly-regulated industries that must meet regulatory requirements, and it aids in preventing ransomware and insider attacks,” the company said.

“Odaseva’s new product enhancements strengthen our position as the leader in the enterprise data security space for Salesforce,” claimed Sovan Bin, CEO and founder of Odaseva, although his company faces stiff competition in the Salesforce data protection space, from the likes of Veeam, Keepit, IBM, Kaseya, Varonis, Druva, HYCU, Cohesity, and many others. And, of course, these named competitors protect multiple data workloads, not just Salesforce.

The company certainly now has deeper pockets to try to make an impression on the market. This June, Odaseva sealed a $54 million Series C equity financing round, bringing its total funding to more than $90 million to date.