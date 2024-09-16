Seagate seasons with Starchive to improve media asset management

Digital asset management firm Starchive is adding its AI-powered tools to the Seagate Lyve Cloud Object Storage service, with the pitch that this will improve data discovery for the companies’ joint media and entertainment customers.

Lyve Cloud is an S3-compatible public cloud data storage service based on Seagate software running in Equinix and other colocation datacenters.

The duo say that with Starchive, Lyve users in the entertainment biz will be able to better discover, preserve, and monetize digital assets across their media, music, sports and entertainment datasets.

The combined solution will allow Starchive to provide the same level of functionality it provides large scale content creators, say the pair. With Starchive, Seagate customers will have more visibility and control of their vast media libraries. Starchive says existing customers include Bob Dylan, Essence Magazine, and DIY TV stars the “Property Brothers”.

Starchive’s transcoding and streaming tools, combined with Seagate’s “robust” cloud infrastructure, ensure “seamless” content management and enhanced workflows, we are told.

Starchive will allow the new combined platform to integrate with any AI solution, such as AWS Object Rekognition, letting users tag, group, manage, and augment their content and data.

Advanced metadata features make objects easier to find, group, and share inside Seagate’s Lyve Cloud Object Storage, and content previews and low-latency streaming is offered, allowing users to view hi-fidelity previews while retaining the original source files intact.

In addition, advanced visualization tools are intended gto make it easier to view, search, organize and manage large volumes of data, transforming data into actionable insights and new revenue streams. And emphasizing mobility, the combined platform allows users to interact with their content from anywhere, at any time, using mobile devices.

“Combining Starchive’s advanced metadata approach and encoding capabilities with Seagate is Object Storage 2.0, [is] a logical evolution that includes enhanced management, enriched search, and access control layers, making it easier than ever to understand and utilize your stored content,” said Peter Agelasto, co-founder at Starchive.”

Last week, Seagate added new data access features, plus new geographic regions, to the Lyve storage service.