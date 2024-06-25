Nasuni expands operations in France

Following an upsurge of business in France, Nasuni is bulking up its office with extra hires and more partners.

Nasuni is a cloud file services supplier utilizing edge caches to accelerate IO to object-based storage in the Amazon public cloud. It believes its data managing file system provides fast enough access to enable customers to move away from on-premises NAS systems such as NetApp filers. Nasuni is also building on the GenAI boom and offering data intelligence services.

Chris Addis

Chris Addis, EMEA VP of Sales at Nasuni, stated: “Our expansion in the French market across sales, technical sales, and partnerships reflects the growing demands we’re seeing for the Nasuni File Data Platform in supporting enterprises with these [AI implementation] challenges and driving growth. We are excited to have now achieved critical mass in France, and this rapid growth alongside the growth of our partner network marks an exciting time for Nasuni as we continue to expand operations in Europe.”

The company started operations in France in 2017 and customers there include nine of France’s top 50 market cap companies such as Pernod Ricard, TBWA, Colas, Safran, and France Habitation. French clients run across different market sectors with a focus on automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, engineering, and energy.

Addis writes: ”While our current success in France stems from Nasuni’s core benefits, the future looks even more promising, as our advanced ransomware protection services, Fit-for-AI capabilities, and latest innovations are well matched to the needs of French companies.”

He expects Nasuni to take advantage of AI interest in France, pointing out: “The AI market in France is projected to grow by over 28 percent in the next six years, and the importance of cyber resilience is well understood in the region, as the country is a frequent target of ransomware attacks. We’re building out an entire go-to-market team focused on the region. We’re going to strengthen local user groups.”

Addis told us: “As part of Nasuni’s expansion into the French market, we have hired a Regional Sales Manager, Solution Architect and Sales Development Representative, who work alongside our existing French-speaking support staff. These new hires are helping us to drive further growth in the region, which includes expanding our partnership network. We currently work with AWS, Google and Microsoft as our cloud partners and an additional four channel partners in France, this includes arcITek who have been a key partner of ours since 2017.”

That means three new partners, one of whom we understand to be Abomicro, although you’ll find neither it nor arcITek listed under France in its Partner Base webpage.

Nasuni is on a charge. It’s recently recruited new execs, rebranded to increase its image and messaging, and is working with Microsoft’s GenAI Copilot. The AI surge could give it the momentum needed to run an IPO next year, and enable it to leave competitors CTERA and Panzura in their pre-IPO states.

Nasuni will hold a customer meetup in France in October. Sign up for attendance here.