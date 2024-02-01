Ex-Veeam CTO set to rock up at Snyk

Danny Allan, the now-former chief technology officer at Veeam, is moving to developer code security business Snyk.

Snyk’s CEO, Peter Mackay, posted a comment on Allan’s LinkedIn post about his departure from Veeam, talking up the “next chapter” of Allan’s career “with his friends at Snyk”.

Mackay was co-CEO and President at Veeam from July 2016 to November 2018 and worked at VMware, Desktone, IBM and Watchfire before that. Allan was also at Veeam during the same period, and has spent time at VMware, Desktone, IBM and Watchfire too. The pair of execs appear to go way back.

Adi Sharabani, who also used to work at Watchfire and IBM, became a Snyk investor and advisor in November 2018 and remains in these roles, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also was appointed as Snyk’s CTO in May 2022 and left that role in June last year. So Snyk has a CTO vacancy and Allan is moving to the position.

A Snyk spokesperson told B&F: ”Danny is joining Snyk as its new CTO on Tuesday.” That will be February 6 and Snyk will make a formal announcement then.

Snyk was founded in Tel-Aviv and London in 2015 by Assaf Hefetz, Danny Grander, Guy Podjarny, and Jacob Tarango. Podjarny was the founding CEO and he gave way to Peter Mackay, who was an investor in the company, in June 2019. The headquarters are located in Boston.

The business has raised $1.2 billion in funding, according to Crunchbase, with the last G-round in 2022 pulling in $196.5 million to give Snyk a $7.4 billion valuation. However an earlier $304 million F-round in 2021 was at a higher valuation of $8.5 billion. There was a $25 million corporate round last year with ServiceNow the investor.

Privately-owned Snyk reportedly achieved a 153 percent revenue increase from 2021 to 2022 to $147 million, when it had in excess of 2,300 customers. It had 1,135 employees at the end of 2022 but laid off 128 of them in April 2023.