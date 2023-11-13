Storage news ticker – 13 November

Data protector Acronis launched its MSP Academy, an educational initiative promising to help managed service providers (MSPs) with business and technological knowledge, skills, and tools. It covers various topics, including starting an MSP, running a successful MSP business, marketing an MSP business, and optimizing the efficiency and productivity of MSP technicians. More information here.

…

Data connectivity supplier CData has introduced its GPT-powered AI Generator to the CData Connect Cloud. It has a text-to-SQL capability converting everyday language into dynamic SQL queries spanning multiple data sources. CData says it eliminates the need for intricate technical knowledge, simplifying and streamlining data connectivity across an organization.

…

The Fibre Channel Industry Association (FCIA) will run a live webcast on November 30, 2023, “NVMe over FC Deep Dive in Protocol, Architecture and Use Cases” in which. Experts will cover:

The architecture of NVMe/FC at protocol level

Building blocks of NVMe, like NVMe subsystem

NVMe controllers, Namespaces etc.

Overview of FC-NVMe T11 standards

Key advantages of NVMe/FC, including application use cases

Register here.

Brian Householder

…

CyberSense data integrity scanner supplier Index Engines says Brian Householder has joined its advisory board. Householder led the growth and transformation of Hitachi Data Systems into Hitachi Vantara, holding the position of CEO, President and COO over his final seven years with the organization. Householder was involved with all facets of this multi-billion dollar global business, transitioning the company from a hardware-centric to a data software and solutions company. CyberSense uses AI-driven machine learning models and over 200 full-content analytics to detect signs of ransomware corruption, claiming it does so with 99.5 percent accuracy.

…

Gaming product business NOVOMATIC Italia has upgraded its legacy storage infrastructure to Infidat’s InfiniBox. It was installed in mid-2022 and said it reduced latency by 68 percent for NOVOMATIC, dropping to only 0.32ms from 1ms on its previous Hitachi Vantara storage system. In addition, it claimed, Infinidat increased the cache hit ratio to 98.8 percent – up from only 50 percent on its previous storage system. Read a case study here.

…

Intel getting out of DAOS? The Linux Foundation has launched the DAOS Foundation, to advance the governance and development of the Distributed Asynchronous Object Storage (DAOS) project as an open-source project. Founding members are: Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), Enakta Labs, Google Cloud, HPE, and Intel. Intel will donate the DAOS source code to the DAOS Foundation and will remain one of the main contributors to the future development of the project. Visit the DAOS Foundation website at https://foundation.daos.io/.

…

NAS supplier iXsystems announced the TrueNAS F-Series, an all-NVMe storage systems that runs on TrueNAS Enterprise 23.10 Hyperconverged Storage Software. With 30TB NVMe drives, a single 2U system supports 720TB of highly available storage. Compared to prior models from iX, F-Series offers significant reductions in power, space and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). It supports data intensive use cases including AI/ML, containerization, content creation, database servers, gaming, and virtualization. Linux-based TrueNAS Enterprise 23.10 offers native container support, Kubernetes integration for containerized applications, and the ability to scale up to 1,200 drives and 25PB+ in a single system. It has a scale-up or scale-out architecture, built on the OpenZFS 2.2 filesystem, with nZFS Block Cloning (Deduplication) for SMB and NFS file copies and ZFS dRAID Pool Layouts. The TrueNAS M-Series remains the versatile and high capacity system for hybrid flash and HDD requirements in the portfolio.

…

Komprise is in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America – for the second consecutive year. According to the rankings, Komprise grew 212 percent during the three-year period from 2019 to 2022. It grew 306 percent in the 2022 edition.

The highest-ranked storage companies on the latest list are:

110 – Wasabi – 1,314 percent growth (number 42 last year, 4,109 percent)

126 – Snowflake – 1,161 percent

148 – Fivetran – 979 percent (99 last year)

228 – Own Company – 625 percent (198 last year)

264 – Netlist – 519 percent

358 – Datadog – 362 percent

383 – ScyllaDB – 333 percent (185 last year)

420 – Confluent – 291 percent

437 – Twist Bioscience – 274 percent(332 last year)

460 – CData Software – 262 percent

462 – Zscaler – 260 percent

487 – Cloudflare – 240 percent (500 last year)

501 – MongoDB – 227 percent

524 – Komprise – 212 percent (420 last year)

VAST Data was the 5th fastest growing US tech supplier in the 2022 list, with 14,985 percent growth. It is not present in the 2023 list, which is odd.

…

Micron announced 32Gb monolithic die-based 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory, using 1β (1-beta) technology, featuring performance of up to 8000 MTps to support data center workloads. Micron’s 128GB RDIMMs will be shipping in platforms capable of 4800 MTps, 5600 MTps, and 6400 MTps in 2024 and designed into future platforms capable of up to 8,000MTps.

…

Object storage supplier MinIO has joined the STAC Benchmark Council – STAC being the standard in financial services market benchmarking.

…

Storage array supplier Nexsan has improved its Nexsan Worldwide Partner Program with deal registration, preferential pricing, market development funds, Sales Person Incentive Funds (SPIF) and a storage refresh rebate program. Learn more by emailing sales@nexsan.com.

…

Korea’s Samsung’s third calendar 2023 results saw revenues of ₩67.4 trillion ($52.6 billion), down 12.3 percent y/y. There was a profit of ₩5.84 trillion ($4.56 billion), down 37.8 percent. The memory part of its Device Solutions business (DRAM + NAND) earned ₩10.53 trillion ($8.2 billion) in revenues, down 31 percent. It’s going to concentrate on producing high value DDR5, LPDDR5x, HBM and HBM3E memory products, amid expectations of a recovery in demand.

…

Object storage supplier Scality has promoted Eric LeBlanc to VP w-wChannel Sales and GM of ARTESCA.

…

SIOS Technology, which supplies application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), announced a verified integrated solution with Milestone Systems, a provider of open platform IP video management software (VMS). The integration between Milestone XProtect platform and SIOS LifeKeeper for Windows guarantees continuous access to the surveillance system’s control and configuration capabilities, preventing disruptions and enhancing operational efficiency.

…

Computer array systems builder SoftIron has put out a blog containing its predictions for 2024.

…

StorMagic has an HPE partnership whereby HPE will include SvSAN as a new way to store backup data using HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery and HPE StoreOnce. StorMagic SvSAN is HCI software that transforms any two x86 servers into a highly available shared storage cluster.

…

Research house TrendForce issued its channel-market SSD report and supplier rankings for 2022:

It said global channel market SSD shipments witnessed a decline, with only 114 million units shipped in 2022—a 10.7 percent decrease from the prior year. The top three SSD shipment leaders of 2022 were Kingston, ADATA, and Lexar, with Kingston and ADATA maintaining solid advantages and experiencing growth in market share over 2021. Lexar’s growth was attributed to an aggressive push for revenue in anticipation of going public. Kimtigo, in 2022, made significant strides in expanding into industrial control and OEM markets, which in turn boosted its shipment volume and market share. Netac maintained its competitive edge in the SSD market alongside securing several government orders in the enterprise SSD sector, keeping its market share and ranking consistent with the previous year.

.…

Veeam’s Kasten container backup business unit made three announcements:

Kasten by Veeam celebrated the first anniversary of KubeCampus, an online career development resource for the Kubernetes developer community, with a new partnership with WeAreDevelopers, a community for developers invested in accelerating tech talent. Kasten by Veeam announced the release of its New Kasten K10 V6.5 platform for Kubernetes during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America. The new release introduces trusted container environments, enhanced ransomware protection and data protection support for large-scale Kubernetes environments. Kasten by Veeam announced that Kanister, an open-source framework that provides application-level data backup and recovery, has been accepted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a sandbox project, indicating that the project adds value to the CNCF mission and encourages public visibility within the community.

…

Wasabi Technologies announced partnerships with security providers in Australia and New Zealand, Channel Ten and Visium Networks, to deliver cloud storage to support the video surveillance needs of organizations in every industry. Wasabi recently introduced Wasabi Surveillance Cloud to enables organizations to offload video surveillance footage from their local storage environment directly to the cloud.