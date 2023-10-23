GigaOM names Druva and Commvault as cloud-based data protection front-runners

Commvault is ahead of Druva in research house GigaOM’s cloud-based data protection Sonar report, with the two front-runners closely chased by HYCU.
A Sonar report looks at emerging technologies and market segments and carts playes in a semi circular space; the Sonar diagram, with leaders and challengers sections and a feature-vs-platform play mapping. The report text includes an overview, considerations for adoption, a Sonar chart positioning reviewed vendors, vendor insights and a near-term technology roadmap. There are nine players included: Appranix, AWS, Clumio, Commvault, Druva, Elastio, Google, HYCU and Microsoft. The diagram includes explanatory text to explain the vendor positioning.
The report authors, Arjan Timmerman and Max Mortillaro, say they looked at cloud-based data protection tools which were hosted in the cloud, built using a cloud back end (such as microservices or a serverless architecture) and used cloud storage. In their view: “Containers, serverless functions, native snapshot capabilities, and immutable object storage available in multiple tiers and flavors are foundational components of cloud-based data protection solutions.”
Commvault, with its Metallic offering, leads this group of vendors and “protects a very broad range of cloud workloads that would be tedious to fully enumerate.” It also supports on-premises workloads including endpoints, virtual and containerized environments, databases, file storage, and object storage. The authors say: “Native disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) capabilities are currently missing for Metallic but are on the near-term roadmap.”
Second-placed Druva is AWS-based but recently added Azure support. It needs to go further, as the authors say:”the lack of native VM support for GCP may be a concern for organizations with infrastructure on that platform.”
Number 3 player HYCU supports multiple cloud environments, but needs to expand its Azure workload support, and has a DRaaS offering plus cyber-resiliency features as well as on-premises workloads support.
Two vendors are new to us:
- Appranix has a cloud-nativie, SaaS-based Cloud Resilience Copilot offering that provides backup and disaster recovery for AWS, Azure, Google and VMware.
- Elastio, a start-up providing AWS Backup-based data protection with ransomware and recovery capabilities.
GigaOM subscribers can access the report via their account.