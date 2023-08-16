Storage news ticker – August 16

Ascend.io’s CEO/founder Sean Knapp believes that the data ingestion market won’t exist within a decade, because cloud data players will provide free connectors and different ways to connect to external sources without moving data. He thinks consolidation in the data stack industry is reaching new heights as standalone capabilities are getting absorbed into the major clouds.

SaaS app and backup provider AvePoint reported Q2 revenue of $64.9 million, up 16 percent year on year. SaaS revenue was $38.3 million, up 39 percent year on year, and its total ARR was $236.2 million, up 26 percent. There was a loss of $7.1 million, better than the year-ago $11.1 million loss. It expects Q3 revenues to be $67.6 to $69.6 million, up 9 percent year on year at the mid-point.

Backblaze, which supplies cloud backup and general storage services, has hired Chris Opat as SVP for cloud operations. Backblaze has more than 500,000 customers and three billion gigabytes of data under management. Opat will oversee cloud strategy, platform engineering, and technology infrastructure, enabling Backblaze to scale capacity and improve performance and provide for the growing pool of larger-sized customers’ needs. Previously, he was SVP at StackPath, a specialized provider in edge technology and content delivery. He also spent time at CyrusOne, CompuCom, Cloudreach, and Bear Stearns/JPMorgan.

An IBM Research paper and presentation [PDF] proposes to decouple a file system client from its backend implementation by virtualizing it with an off-the-shelf DPU using the Linux virtio-fs/FUSE framework. The decoupling allows the offloading of the file system client execution to an ARM Linux DPU, which is managed and optimized by the cloud provider, while freeing the host CPU cycles. The proposed framework – DPFS, or DPU-powered File System Virtualization – is 4.4× more CPU efficient per I/O, delivers comparable performance to a tenant with zero-configuration or modification to their host software stack, while allowing workload-specific backend optimizations. This is currently only available with the limited technical preview program of Nvidia BlueField.

MongoDB has launched Queryable Encryption with which data can be kept encrypted while it’s being searched. Customers select the fields in MongoDB databases that contain sensitive data that need to be encrypted while in-use. With this the content of the query and the data in the reference field will remain encrypted when traveling over the network, while it is stored in the database, and while the query processes the data to retrieve relevant information. The MongoDB Cryptography Research Group developed the underlying encryption technology behind MongoDB Queryable Encryption and is open source.

MongoDB Queryable Encryption can be used with AWS Key Management Service, Microsoft Azure Key Vault, Google Cloud Key Management Service, and other services compliant with the key management interoperability protocol (KMIP) to manage cryptographic keys.

Nexsan – the StorCentric brand survivor after its Chapter 11 bankruptcy and February 2023 purchase by Serene Investment Management – has had a second good quarter after its successful Q1. It said it accelerated growth in Q2 by delivering on a backlog of orders that accumulated during restructuring after it was acquired. Nexsan had positive operational cash flow and saw growth, particularly in APAC. It had a 96 percent customer satisfaction rating in a recent independent survey.

CEO Dan Shimmerman said: “Looking ahead, we’re recruiting in many areas of the company, including key executive roles, and expanding our sales and go-to-market teams. Additionally, we’re working on roadmaps for all our product lines and expect to roll these out in the coming months.”

Nyriad, which supplies UltraIO storage arrays with GPU-based controllers, is partnering with RackTop to combine its BrickStor SP cyber storage product with Nyriad’s array. The intent is to safeguard data from modern cyber attacks, offering a secure enterprise file location accessible via SMB and NFS protocols and enabling secure unstructured data services. The BrickStor Security Platform continually evaluates trust at the file level, while Nyriad’s UltraIO storage system ensures data integrity at the erasure coded block level. BrickStor SP grants or denies access to data in real time without any agents, detecting and mitigating cyberattacks to minimize their impact and reduce the blast radius. Simultaneously, the UltraIO storage system verifies block data integrity and dynamically recreates any failed blocks seamlessly, ensuring uninterrupted operations. More info here.

Cloud file services supplier Panzura has been ranked at 2,075 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America, with a 271 percent increase year on year in its ARR. Last year Panzura was ranked 1,343 with 485 percent ARR growth. This year the Inc. 5000 list also mentions OwnBackup at 944 with 625 percent revenue growth, VAST Data at 2,190 with 254 percent growth, and Komprise at 2,571 with 212 percent growth. SingleStore and OpenDrives were both on the list last year but don’t appear this year.

Real-time database supplier Redis has upgraded its open source and enterprise product to Redis v7.2, adding enhanced store vector embeddings and a high-performance index and query search engine. It is previewing a scalable search feature which enables a higher query throughput, including VSS and full-text search, exclusively as part of its commercial offerings. It blends sharding for seamless data expansion with efficient vertical scaling. This ensures optimal distributed processing across the cluster and improves query throughput by up to 16x compared to what was previously possible.

The latest version of the Redis Serialization Protocol (RESP3) is now supported across source-available, Redis Enterprise cloud and software products for the first time. Developers can now program, store, and execute Triggers and Functions within Redis using Javascript. With Auto Tiering, operators can keep heavily used data in memory and move less frequently needed data to SSD. Auto Tiering offers more than twice the throughput of the previous version while reducing the infrastructure costs of managing large datasets in DRAM by up to 70 percent.

The preview mode Redis Data Integration (RDI) transforms any dataset into real-time accessibility by seamlessly and incrementally bringing data from multiple sources to Redis. Customers can integrate with popular data sources such as Oracle Database, Postgres, MySQL, and Cassandra.

Silicon Motion is terminating its merger agreement with MaxLinear and intends to pursue substantial damages in excess of the agreement’s termination fee due to MaxLinear’s willful and material breaches of the merger agreement.

HA and DR supplier SIOS has signd with ACP IT Solutions GmbH Dresden top disribute its products in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

SK hynix is mass-producing its 24GB LPDDR5X DRAM, the industry’s largest capacity.

Robert Scoble.

Decentralized storage provider Storj has a partnership with Artificial Intelligence-driven mental health tech company MoodConnect. The two intend to unveil a state-of-the-art mental health tracker designed to help individuals and corporations capture, store, and share sentiment data securely. MoodConnect empowers users to track, store and share their own emotion data from conversations and to securely possess this data for personal introspection, to share with healthcare professionals, with friends and family, or to gauge organizational sentiment within a company. It will use Storj distributed storage. MoodConnect has appointed Robert Scoble as its AI advisor.