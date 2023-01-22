Storage news ticker – January 23

Arcserve launched Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0 – a single platform, centrally managed backup and disaster recovery product for every type of workload. It combines data protection, Sophos cyber security protection, immutable storage, tape backup, and scalable onsite or offsite business continuity. UDP v9 includes data protection for Oracle Database, restore options for Microsoft SQL Server Deployments, enhanced availability, durability & scalability with Cloud Object Storage, and a choice of cloud-based or on-premises Private Management Console.

…

Real-time data platform suppler Aerospike announced Aerospike Connect for Elasticsearch, which enables developers and data architects to use Elasticsearch to perform fast full-text-based searches on real-time data stored in Aerospike Database 6. It complements the recently announced Aerospike SQL powered by Starburst product, which allows users to perform large-scale SQL analytics queries on data stored in Aerospike Database 6. The Aerospike Connect product line also includes connectors for Kafka, Pulsar, Spark, and Presto-Trino.

…

Cloud database supplier Couchbase announced its Capella Database-as-a-Service on Azure, claiming it offers best-in-class price-performance compared to other DBaaS offerings. Capella is a fully managed JSON document and key-value DBaaS with SQL access and built-in full-text search, eventing and analytics. It offloads database management, lowers total cost of ownership, delivers database flexibility for developers and enables performance at scale to build modern applications. It has mobile and IoT app synchronization, high-availability and automated scaling. Capella’s real-time, memory-first architecture ensures millisecond responses for highly interactive applications and the price-performance keeps improving as users scale.

…

Gartner released its report into the semiconductor market in 2022 with the top 10 suppliers’ revenues listed in a table:

Worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 1.1 percent in 2022 to total $601.7 billion – up from $595 billion in 2021, according to preliminary results by Gartner. The year started with shortages driving up prices and OEM inventories. Andrew Norwood, VP analyst at Gartner, said: “However, by the second half of 2022, the global economy began to slow under the strain of high inflation, rising interest rates, higher energy costs and continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China, which impacted many global supply chains. Consumers also began to reduce spending.” So enterprises lowered spending which slowed overall semiconductor growth.

Memory, which accounted for around 25 percent of semiconductor sales in 2022, was the worst-performing device category, experiencing a 10 percent revenue decrease. OEMs started to deplete memory inventory they had been holding in anticipation of stronger demand. Conditions have now worsened to the point where most memory providers have announced capital expenditure (capex) reductions for 2023, and some have cut wafer production to reduce inventory levels and try to bring the markets back into balance.

Overall non-memory revenue grew 5.3 percent in 2022, but the performance varied wildly across the different device categories. Samsung Electronics maintained the top spot although revenue declined 10.4 percent in 2022, primarily due to declines in memory and NAND flash sales (see table above). Gartner clients can read more in “Market Share Analysis: Semiconductors, Worldwide, Preliminary 2022.“

…

Security supplier Immuta announced Immuta Detect with continuous security and compliance monitoring capabilities. It alerts users to risky data access behavior, enabling quicker and more accurate risk remediation and improved data security posture management. Detect consolidates data access logs for monitoring and analysis, and provides a deep dive analysis of individual user and data activity. It Detect automatically scores data based on how sensitive it is and how it is protected (such as data masking or a stated purpose for accessing it) so that data and security teams can prioritize risks and get real-time alerts about potential security incidents.

…

ioSafe 1522+

IoSafe introduced the ioSafe 1522+, a five-bay network attached storage (NAS) device for businesses of all sizes, protected against fire and flood. The fireproof and waterproof 1522+ has dual-core AMD processor and comes standard with 8GB of configurable RAM upgradeable to 32GB. Four 1GbitE LAN ports enable link aggregation for high throughput and failover support, with an optional 10GbitE network port. It comes with Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), which includes on-site or cloud-integrated backup, data encryption, data sharing, synchronization, and surveillance. It is available immediately, beginning at $2399. The devices include a two-year hardware warranty and for devices with factory-installed and validated drives, two years of Data Recovery Service.

Jeffrey Wang.

…

Big memory supplier MemVerge has appointed Jeffrey Wang as its VP of engineering. He comes from being Area VPE, cyber security division at Arista Networks. Before that he was VP engineering at Awake Security, which was acquired by Arista Networks.

…

NAND and SSD supplier Solidigm, an SK hynix subsidiary, is spending $25 million improving its three new Rancho Cordoba offices. Solidigm pulled about 800 employees out of Intel, many of them from its Folsom campus. The Solidigm employees are working in temporary space or remotely. There are about 1,000 Solidigm employees now tied to the Rancho Cordova office, and the company anticipates growing the operation to 1,900 employees locally by 2027. It’s good to hear about tech industry recruitment in these days of layoffs at Google, Microsoft and others. The Rancho Cordova offices will include engineers and scientists, and teams in sales, marketing, communications, human resources, operations and finance. The first Solidigm building there to open, expected next month, will be general office space. A research and development lab office will open later this year.

…

Quest Software announced GA of SharePlex 11, enabling active-active database replication across PostgreSQL and Snowflake environments. It has conflict resolution to ensure high availability, disaster recovery and horizontal scaling. SharePex supports active-active replication between Oracle and PostgreSQL, also with conflict resolution. The replication to Snowflake enables the creation of data pipelines into the Snowflake Data Cloud. There is also the ability to move data from PostgreSQL to targets like Kafka and SQL Server for real-time analytics and integration.

…

Snowflake announced an agreement with Mobilize Net to acquire SnowConvert, a suite of tools to help enterprises migrate their databases to the Snowflake data cloud. Financial terms were not disclosed. A legacy database can have millions of lines of DDL, BTEQ and thousands of objects. To ensure a successful migration, this code needs to be rebuilt and made equally functional on the other side. SnowConvert uses sophisticated automation techniques with built-analysis and matching to recreate functionally equivalent code for tables, views, stored procedures, macros and BTEQ files in Snowflake. It can migrate databases from any source data platform (such as Oracle, Teradata or Spark) and cut down the time and effort spent on manual coding. According to Snowflake, the toolkit has already been used to convert more than 1.5 billion lines of code.

…

TNAS Mobile 3 smartphone screenshot

TerraMaster announced the TNAS Mobile 3 – a dedicated mobile client app developed for remote storage management for TNAS devices running on the TOS 5 operating system. The app comes with two-factor authentication and functions including phone backup, photo management, personal folder, team folder, file sharing, personal storage, coffer, remote administrator, and more. TNAS Mobile 3 is available on both Android and iOS.