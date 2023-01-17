Storage news ticker – January 17

Cloud-native distributed, CDC-based data replication platform supplier Arcion announced a real-time integration connector for SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise (Sybase ASE). It claims this enables high-volume database migration and real-time data replication with guaranteed delivery, 100 percent transactional integrity, and sub-second latency, with zero downtime. With the addition of this new connector, Arcion now supports CDC out of all databases from the SAP ecosystem: Sybase ASE, HANA and IQ.

…

Data streaming supplier Confluent has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Immerok, a leading contributor to Apache Flink, a powerful technology for building stream processing applications. Immerok has developed a cloud-native, fully managed Flink service for customers looking to process data streams at a large scale and to deliver real-time analytical insight. With Immerok, Confluent plans to accelerate the launch of a fully managed Flink offering that is compatible with its managed Kafka service, Confluent Cloud. A public preview of the Flink offering for Confluent Cloud is planned for 2023. Confluent’s initial focus will be to build an exceptional Apache Flink service for Confluent Cloud, bringing a cloud-native experience that delivers the same simplicity, security and scalability for Flink that customers have come to expect from Confluent for Kafka.

…

Data migrator and manager Datadobi has won Swiss financial, pensions and insurance service business Retraites Populaires as a customer for its StorageMAP Product. With StorageMAP, Retraites Populaires was able to move 18 years of production and archive data, into a new NetApp environment while ensuring end-to-end chain of custody. Retraites Populaire was an HPE 3PAR and Synergy customer.

…

Event streamer and Cassandra NoSQL database supplier DataStax has bought machine learning (ML) business Kaskada. DataStax calls itself a real-time AI company and says Kaskada software manages, stores and accesses time-based data to train behavioral ML models and deliver instant, actionable insights. DataStax will open source the core Kaskada technology initially, and it plans to offer a new machine learning cloud service later this year. Davor Bonaci, Kaskada CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to join forces with DataStax to enable the real-time AI stack that just works, fueled with data from Astra DB.” No price was mentioned.

…

One larger research and analytics firm, the Futurum Group, has bought another, smaller research and analytics firm, the Evaluator Group which is active in the storage industry. Daniel Newman, CEO and principal analyst at Futurum Research, said: “The addition of Evaluator Group to our roster will bring a greater depth and reach of knowledge that is unique in the world of research and analysts.” The Evaluator Group will now be part of The Futurum Group family of companies. Camberley Bates will remain with Evaluator Group as managing director working with The Futurum Group principals Daniel Newman and Shelly Kramer to coordinate strategy and activities. Key Evaluator Group leadership Randy Kerns and Russ Fellows along with the Evaluator Group team will also remain with the company, driving new strategic initiatives.

…

Dense optical disk developer Folio Photonics will have its founder and chief development officer Dr Kenneth Singer present a “High capacity optical data storage for active archives” session at next week’s SPIE Photonics West, taking place January 28 – February 2, 2023, at the Moscone Center (San Francisco, CA). He will detail the optical pickup unit for dynamic testing at commercial speeds, as well as the results on writing and reading an eight-layer disc. Prospects for commercialization of the technology for long-lived active-archive applications will also be explained.

…

Fujitsu and Sapporo Medical University today announced the launch of a joint project starting in April 2023 to realize data portability for patients’ healthcare data including electronic health records (EHRs) and personal health records (PHRs). Fujitsu will develop a mobile app that enables users to view healthcare data on their iPhones and a cloud-based healthcare data platform to manage patients’ health data. This project marks the first initiative in Japan to link electronic medical records with Apple’s Health app under Apple’s support. Sapporo Medical University Hospital, the affiliated hospital of Sapporo Medical University, aims to introduce the system in April 2023.

…

IBM has released Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition (ECE) v5.1.6 with new open source tools. They include

ece_tuned_profile – Tuned profile to be used on ECE

ece_os_readiness – Assesses the readiness of a single node to run ECE.

ece_os_overview – Uses the JSON files from ece_os_readiness to summarize the all servers readiness.

ece_network_readiness – Runs a network test across multiple nodes and compare the results against IBM Spectrum Scale Key Performance Indicators (KPI). This tool attempts to hide much complexity and present the results in an easy to interpret way.

ece_storage_readiness – Runs a raw read test on storage using FIO tool and presenting the results against KPI. The tool hides complexity, presenting results in an easy to interpret way.

ece_capacity_estimator – Calculates the effective capacity of Spectrum Scale Native RAID systems. It is an estimation and actual figures could differ from the calculated ones. Be prepared for 1% deviations when using this tool.

…

Index Engines expanded its development team last December, hiring nearly 30 software engineers from the now defunct Pavilion Data to support its cyber resiliency solutions, including its analytics engine to detect data corruption due to ransomware, CyberSense. The engineers in Pune, India and San Jose, California, that joined Index Engines were responsible for creating the file system for Pavilion’s HyperParallel Storage Array. Their addition s expected to help support additional backup and snapshot platforms for CyberSense as well as provide use cases outside of post-attack detection.

…

Unicorn IT security and services supplier Kaseya is expanding its Orlando, Florida operation where it employs 125 of its c5,000 employees, planning to add another 750 tech support heads at Orlando. Kaseya quadrupled its Miami office space in 2022.

…

Lenovo has announced a new generation of its ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile servers and storage with Sapphire Rapids 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. They accelerate data networking, AI inference and analytics, delivering improved performance to help businesses better manage, process and analyze the explosive growth of data. Target workloads across all industries, include in-memory databases, large transactional databases, batch processing, real-time analytics, ERP, CRM, legacy system replacements and virtualized and containerized workloads. New ThinkAgile V3 HX, MX and VX hyperconverged infrastructure systems are pre-integrated with an open ecosystem of partners, including Microsoft, Nutanix and VMware software capabilities, and are available via TruScale Infrastructure as a Service.

…

In-memory computing software supplier MemVerge said its Memory Machine is the first software-defined Compute Express Link (CXL) memory management offering to offer support for the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor (Sapphire Rapids) as a CXL platform development environment. Memory Machine provides transparent access to a pool of DDR and CXL memory, dynamically placing the hottest data in the fastest tier, and guaranteeing quality of service. MemVerge’s application-aware memory tool, Memory Viewer will offer day-one support for Sapphire Rapids.

…

Hyperscale analytics data warehouse storage supplier Ocient released v21 of its SW, adding geospatial and machine learning features. They include:

17 new Geospatial Data Analytics functions – Enabling customers to ingest and analyze complex geospatial data sets at a scale and speed previously infeasible.

Secondary Indexing – Enhancing performance on complex data sets by offering a suite of secondary indexes to access and retrieve data faster than other data warehouses.

Machine Learning (ML) Data Models – Growing our list of supported models to ensure large teams of data scientists can query source data efficiently and directly from the Ocient database.

There are also multiple feature enhancements and extended operating system (OS) support.

…

Pure Storage announced a new energy efficiency SLA for Evergreen//One. This energy efficiency SLA enables organizations to measure the maximum number of actual Watts per tebibyte (TiB). If the guaranteed Watts/TiB is not met, customers can request service credits and Pure Storage will execute remediation actions, including densification or consolidation, at no additional cost.

Pure also said that, as a result of increased demand from existing and new customers for its subscription offerings – including its Evergreen Portfolio (Evergreen//One, Evergreen//Forever, Evergreen//Flex), Pure Cloud Block Store, and Portworx – in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, it achieved subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $1 billion for the first time, up 30% year-over-year. Its Subscription Services revenue was $244.8 million, up 30% year-over-year.

…

Samsung Electronics preliminary Q4 2022 revenue estimate is down 9 percent annually to KRW 70 trillion ($55 billion) due to lower smartphone and memory chip demand. It estimates there will be a consolidated operating profit estimate of KRW 4.3 trillion ($3.38 billion), a 69 percent annual dip and Samsung’s lowest operating profit since Q3 2014. The company is reducing memory chip production by 10% in reaction to lower demand, following production cuts by Kioxia, Micron and SK hynix. Digitimes thinks Q1 2023 could be the bottom of the memory down cycle.

…

Comforte AG announced the launch of its Data Security Platform integration in partnership with Snowflake help customers securely move sensitive data to Snowflake’s single, integrated platform and use it for data analytics while helping comply with data privacy regulations. Protection methods such as format-preserving encryption (FPE) or tokenization provide a strong level of protection while keeping the data usable for analytics initiatives.

…

Data observability supplier Kensu as partnered withSnowﬂake to better aid data practitioners in gaining full visibility into their real-time data with Snowﬂake’s data storage, processing, and analytics capabilities. The Kensu Community Edition is now powered by Snowﬂake’s single, integrated platform, enabling more users to seamlessly deploy Kensu’s agent-based approach to deliver real-time, contextual data observations with a free, unlimited-time developer environment.

…

SK hynix’ vice chairman and co-CEO Park Jung-ho discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with global tech companies including Qualcomm Technologies on the sidelines of the CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Park, along with SK hynix President and co-CEO Kwak Noh-Jung and other executives, met with Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon on January 4th in Las Vegas. The prospect is for SK hynix to supply its memory chips for use with Qualcomm’s smartphone application processor. Qualcomm Technologies has been expanding its business into automotive and consumer, industrial and networking IOT.

…

The open-source SODA Foundation, in partnership with Linux Foundation Research, has just published its 42-page Data and Storage Trends 2022 Report: “Data and Storage Strategies in the Era of the Data-Drive Enterprise.” SODA brings together industry leaders to collaborate on building a common framework to promote standardization and best practices for data storage, data protection, data governance, data analytics, etc. to support IoT, big data, machine learning, and other applications. Download the report here.

…

Synology has released a new 3-base NAS box, the DS723+, for homes and small businesses. It features an AMD Ryzen R1600 Dual-Core CPU which offers much better redundancy and performance for the user compared to the previous generation’s CPU. There is a 10GbitE optional RJ-45 port upgrade with the E10G22-T1 mini card, dual M.2 NVMe card slots and it’s expandable up to 32GB of RAM (2 x 16GB). There are two hot-swap drive bays (7 via expansion unit), 2 x M.2 NVME drive slots. It supports 3.5-inch SATA HDD (4, 8, 12, 16 and 18TB) and 2.5-inch SATA SSD drives. The DS723+ is available starting today through Synology partners and resellers worldwide at an MSRP of $449.99. More info here.

Synology DS723+.

…

Chinese supplier TerraMaster has released TOS 5 SW, which it says has a HyperLock-WORM File System to prevent tampering. Data stored in it can be locked for an unalterable specific period up to 70 years, during which it cannot be altered or deleted, only read. Admins can give users read and write permissions.

…

Datacenter virtualizer Verge.io announced a distribution agreement with Advanced Computer Solutions Group (ACSG) to extend the reach of its virtualization software ACSG deploys technology and cybersecurity products to educational institutions, including both K-12 and higher education, as well as government municipalities, private industry organizations and small businesses.

Verge-OS software abstracts compute, network and storage from commodity servers and creates pools of raw resources that are simple to run and manage. It is ultra-thin software that is easy to install and scale on low-cost commodity hardware and self-manages based on AI/ML. A single license replaces separate hypervisor, networking, storage, data protection, and management tools to simplify operations and downsize complex technology stacks.

…

A Veeam 2023 Data Protection Trends Report finds that, globally, 85 percent of organizations expect to increase their data protection budgets by 6.5% in 2023 – higher than spending in other areas of IT. Cyberattacks caused the most impactful outages for organisations in 2020, 2021 and 2022. 85 percent of organisations were attacked at least once in the past 12 months, up from 76 percent the year before. Recovery is a main concern as organizations reported that only 55 percent of their encrypted/destroyed data was recoverable from attacks.

…

Data Replicator WANdisco signed an initial agreement worth $6.6 million with a European-based global telecommunications service provider for a one-off migration that provides for Internet of Things data that resides in the client’s datacenter to be migrated to the cloud. Once the migration is complete, it is expected that the Client will launch a range of IoT-related services. WANdiso said: “This is the third tier 1 global telecommunications company to choose WANdisco’s solutions since the start of 2022. … WANdisco believes there is potential for significant expansion opportunities with this customer”

…

WANdisco announced a trading update for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022. Trading in Q4 2022 finished strongly following significant contract momentum with both new and existing customers. Preliminary unaudited revenues are expected to be at least $24 million, growth of 229 percent year on year (FY21: $7.3m). Bookings in FY22 grew 967 percent to $127 million (FY21: $11.9 million), driven by progress in the IoT industry vertical with most contract wins under a commit-to-consume revenue model. A number of the one-off migration contracts won during 2022 have the potential to expand into commit-to-consume contracts during 2023. WANdisco ended the period with a strong balance sheet, approximately $19 million cash and $44 million in trade receivables. Together with an RPO of $110 million, this should see the company through to profitability.