Storage news ticker – August 17

Codenotary has announced widespread adoption of immudb, its open-source enterprise-class database with data immutability at scale, by multiple organizations and cloud service providers. Following the release of immudb 1.3 last month, Codenotary has seen increased adoption in financial services, government, military, and ecommerce. With thousands of production deployments, immudb automatically stores the data versioned, timestamped and provides a cryptographic guarantee of zero tampering. There have been more than 15 million downloads of immudb so far.

File-based content collaborator Egnyte has looked at the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) market and says data growth is exploding. Its AEC Data Insights Report is based on an analysis of data trends among more than 3,000 customers in the AEC industry. On average, Egnyte’s AEC customers increased storage by 31.2 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 to 2021.

SaaS data protector HYCU has hired its first CFO, Justin Schumacher. He was VP Finance at JumpCloud where he helped closing out Series E and F rounds totaling $325 million. He was Vice President of Business Operations at Uplight, Vice President of Finance at Simple Energy, controller at SyncHR, and held senior management finance positions at SolidFire (acquired by NetApp), Datalogix (acquired by Oracle), and KPMG.

Automated data access and security supplier Immuta has set up a European HQ in London, run by Colin Mitchell, GM for EMEA. European customers include Roche, Swedbank, and Billie. Immuta announced $100 million in Series E funding in June.

John Spiers

IntelliProp has hired John Spiers as its CEO and president, with co-founder Hiren Patel stepping back from his CEO role to become CTO. IntelliProp technology is focused on CXL-powered systems to enable the composing and sharing of memory to disparate systems. The company was founded in 1999 to provide ASIC design and verification services for the data storage and memory industry. Spiers co-founded HCI pioneer LeftHand Networks, acquired by HPE and was CEO at NexGen Storage, acquired by Fusion-io.

Storage supplier Kioxia has announced industrial-grade flash products using its BiCS 5 (112-layer) TLC 3D-NAND technology available in a 132-BGA package. Densities range from 512 gigabits (64 gigabytes) to 4 terabits (512 gigabytes). They support a wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C) and the devices have the ability to convert Triple-Level Cell (TLC) flash memory (3-bits per cell) to Single-Level Cell (1-bit per cell) mode – improving performance and reliability. Kioxia also offers wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C) low density SLC flash memory industrial-grade products.

Big memory supplier MemVerge has released two new software products, Memory Machine Cloud Edition and Memory Viewer. Memory Machine Cloud Edition software uses patented ZeroIO memory snapshot technology and cloud service orchestration to transparently checkpoint long-running applications and allow customers to safely use low-cost Spot Instances, reducing cloud cost by up to 70 percent. Memory Viewer software provides system administrators with actionable information about DRAM. Its topology maps and heat maps provide system administrators new insights into their memory infrastructure. The software is free and available now for download.

Micron, the only US-based manufacturer of memory, today announced plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the US. With the anticipated grants and credits made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act, this investment will enable the world’s most advanced memory manufacturing in America. Micron expects to begin production in the second half of the decade, ramping overall supply in line with industry demand trends.

MSP backup service provider N-able has launched the N-able Cloud User Hub following the acquisition of Spinpanel in July. It’s a multi-tenant Microsoft 365 management and automation platform built for Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers and allows users to automate the management and security of all Microsoft tenants, users, and licenses.

Ocient, is releasing a report, “Beyond Big Data: The Rise of Hyperscale”, that forecasts exponential data growth. The study based on a survey of 500 technology and data professionals, across a variety of industries, who are managing active data workloads of 150 terabytes or more, concluding:

97 percent of respondents indicating that the volume of data managed by their organization will grow over the next one to five years

72 percent of C-level executives expecting the volume to grow “very fast” over the next five years

To support such tremendous data growth, 98 percent of respondents agreed it’s somewhat or very important to increase the amount of data analyzed by their organizations in the next one to three years.

Matt Kixmoeller

Matt Kixmoeller stopped being VP Strategy at Pure Storage in September last year and has become a full-time product marketing and design person at Ghost Automotive. This startup was founded in 2017 by CEO John Hayes and CTO Volkmar Uhlig. Hayes was a Pure Storage co-founder and chief architect at the company from 2009 to 2017. Uhlig designed and built a fully automated programmatic media trading platform at Adello.

Red Hat has announced a new iteration of Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus with underlying technology updates: Red Hat OpenShift 4.11 (based on Kubernetes 1.24 and CRI-O 1.24 runtime interface), Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.6, and Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation 4.11. OpenShift 4.11 includes Installer provisioned infrastructure (IPI) support for Nutanix for users to employ the IPI process for fully automated, integrated, one-click installation of OpenShift on supported Nutanix virtualized environments.

It also includes includes the operator-based OpenShift API for data protection. It can be used to backup and restore applications and data specifics natively or by using existing data protection applications across the hybrid cloud.

David Chapa has left his chief evangelist role at Qumulo to join Weka as a full time product marketeer.

Weebit Nano is qualifying its first embedded ReRAM module to verify it meets industry standards for thermal stability, non-volatile cycling endurance (passed 10K cycles with no failures), and data retention, Initial qualification results have been successful. There’s more info in a blog.

In other news… Mark Waite of Cohesive sent in this gem:

The world’s most famous magic society, The Circle of Strife, is taking legal action against a leading tech analyst firm in the first known case of “shapeism.”

In a statement a spokesperson for the Magic Circle, a Mr A. Cadabra said: “We are taking a stand for circles everywhere who are being discriminated against in favour of four-sided geometric figures. For far too long squares, cubes, oblongs and quadrants have been getting preferential treatment and it’s time to put a stop to it. They will have their comeuppance… what goes round comes round!”

A spokesperson for ovals and triangles was not available at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, there has been a backlash within the IT community too. Dave the Dealer from Top Right Technologies said: “There’s nothing magic about paying an analyst company tens of thousands of dollars to get into a report that no one takes any notice of anyway. It’s more like the tragic quadrant if you ask me.”

To read the full story scroll up, up, up, to the right, right a bit, up, up, right…