Storage news ticker – January 26

Diamanti has upgraded its Kubernetes cluster management products and expanded its service offering with ten use cases in focus: Containers as a Service, Database as a Service, Software as a Service, Disaster Recovery, Kubernetes Backup, CI/CD, Big Data and AI/ML, Burst to Cloud, Analytics, 5G telecom, Hybrid Cloud, and Multi-Cluster Management. The D20X Ultima Accelerator appliances come with compute, storage, and orchestration software, and the hardware accelerator cards in the appliance deliver the highest level of quality of service. The software-only Ultima Enterprise features container-optimised storage and networking layers, providing developers with integrated data services, CSI and CNI plugins, and I/O acceleration. Spektra Enterprise, also software-only, manages multiple Kubernetes clusters in any Cloud – Google, Azure, Amazon – while providing infrastructure, DevOps, and application teams for running containerised workloads.

Let’s throw money at it. Analytics database startup Firebolt, founded in 2019, has pulled in a $100 million C-round at a $1.4 billion valuation 12 months after emerging from stealth. Last year it raised $37 million in an A-round and in double quick time, $127 million in a B-round. It says the funding round was heavily oversubscribed and was finalised in record time. Alkeon Capital led the round which included Sozo Ventures, Glynn Capital, and existing investors Zeev Ventures, Angular Ventures, Dawn Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, K5 Global and TLV Partners. Firebolt its hiring ex-Google’s BigQuery principal engineer Mosha Pasumansky as its CTO and has opened a Seattle office. The Firebolt team, mostly engineers, has almost doubled in the past six months to 200 team members in 25 countries.

UK-based DIY retail chain Toolstation is working with Percona‘s MySQL open source database to help run database services that underpin its applications and services – as the company moved over to more e-commerce activities during the pandemic. Toolstation is one of the UK’s largest tool and building supplies retailers with a network of over 600 branches across the UK and Europe. The company uses MySQL as part of its stock management, extranet, e-commerce and web applications, with the European e-commerce environment currently hosted on-premises and the remainder hosted on Google Cloud.

The SmartNICs Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, will run in the DoubleTree by Hilton, San Jose, April 26–28, 2022. it will showcase the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the emerging SmartNICs market. It is the first event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of SmartNICs in demanding enterprise applications, as well as in clouds, high-performance computing, and cybersecurity.

Storage portfolio company StorCentric announced the Nexsan Partner Certification Program enhancement to its Global Nexsan Partner Program. This includes certification on Unity Software v7.0 and Nexsan Unbreakable Backup, meaning anti-ransomware. Existing partners can find the Product Certification on the Nexsan Partner Portal. Potential new partners can apply here.

Wasabi is announcing a partnership with Axis Communications (the industry leader in network video) to bring the AXIS Camera Station (ACS) VMS to the cloud. The two say new developments in AI, 4K cameras, increasingly higher resolutions and frame rates, intelligent network cameras and analytical applications are driving video surveillance data volumes to new heights and pushing on-premises video surveillance storage to its limits.

