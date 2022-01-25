Storage news ticker – January 25

…

SQL data lakehouse company Dremio has closed a $160 million series E funding round, bringing the company’s valuation to $2 billion. The preemptive fundraising round, led by Adams Street Partners, comes soon after its $135 million round last year led by Sapphire Ventures just one year ago. Total funding is now $410 million. The investment will help Dremio accelerate its technology innovation, grow its customer-facing organisation, contribute to open-source initiatives, and invest heavily in educating and enabling a growing community of data lake practitioners.

Dremio says it has achieved breakout velocity, doubling revenue for several years in a row, accelerating hiring of employees in the past year, and acquiring some of the biggest enterprise brands in the world, while working closely with its strategic partners such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Tableau. With this investment, it says it is poised for hypergrowth in the years to come.

Centralised object storage supplier Filebase announced an integration with multi-cloud storage virtualisation and migration provider Flexify.IO. Flexify.IO creates a cloud-agnostic storage layer, enabling flexible data migration across clouds. The service enables clients to migrate data in seconds from dozens of cloud providers and storage systems such as Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, Backblaze B2, Wasabi, and Google Cloud Platform. Starting today, data can now be migrated onto decentralised storage networks, thanks to the integration with Filebase.

Global managed service provider CDW has selected HPE’s GreenLake edge-to-cloud offering for its core UK ServiceWorks infrastructure-as-a-service cloud suite of products. GreenLake will enable ServiceWorks to meet increasing demand, accelerate deployment of new services and improve overall customer experience for its Desktop-as-a-Service platform. CDW wanted to expand its ServiceWorks platform to offer increased flexibility and meet growing customer demand while avoiding costly over-provisioning and unnecessary upfront capital investment. ServiceWorks also needed to scale to meet rising demand for its Desktop-as-a-Service product during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMSCAD will offer Panzura CloudFS and its global file system as a core file collaboration and data resiliency solution for customers. This to accelerate deployment of graphical applications for VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) in the cloud including intensive CAD and 3D applications. With hundreds of these solutions deployed across the UK, US, Europe, the Middle East, and around the world, IMSCAD and Panzura say they are uniquely able to eliminate the IT hassles and costs associated with high-performance cloud-based VDI solutions and in-house infrastructure.

