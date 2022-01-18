Storage news ticker – January 18

…

DataCore Software announced its DataCore Swarm object storage (from acquired Caingo) has qualified as a “Veeam Ready-Object” and “Veeam Ready – Object with Immutability” solution by Veeam. Customers can deploy Swarm as the scalable capacity tier for Veeam Backup & Replication, or Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365. The combined offering, DataCore says, enables more frequent backups with less effort at a lower cost, for rapid recovery.

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Infrastructure Tracker: Buyer and Cloud Deployment, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 6.6 per cent year over year in Q3 2021 to $18.6 billion. This increase resumes the trend of net positive quarterly Y/Y spending growth, which saw a pause Q2 2021 when spend decreased 1.9 per cent. This follows seven quarters of Y/Y spending growth that started in Q£ 2019, highlighted by 38.4 per cent growth in Q2 2020 as the first global pandemic wave led to business and country closures causing a spike in investments in cloud services and infrastructure. Investments in non-cloud infrastructure increased 7.3 per cent Y/Y in Q3 2021 to $14.6 billion, the third consecutive quarter to see an increase in such spend after a period of declining spending that started in 2Q19.

Pure Storage announced a series of new updates and benefits for its Partner Program. They include providing specific requirements and benefits for partners whether they are reselling or offering managed services, as-a-service solutions, or cloud native architecture. This also applies to cloud native and Kubernetes-based applications. There are new, differentiated benefits for Elite partners including incentives, discounts, marketing resources, and more. A new Service Specialization Program enables partner-branded professional and support services around Pure technology. Pure has a formal program to support Pure distribution partners and there is a simplification of the requirements by aligning to solutions, further enabling partners to invest in multiple routes-to-market enablement. The Pure Partner Program will now adhere to Pure’s fiscal year, beginning February 7, 2022.

Satori, which supplies a DataSecOps platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, released annual growth metrics revealing a rapidly expanding user base and soaring data store query volumes, a steady increase in brand visibility, and a new, official partnership with AWS. These milestones come less than three months after the company closed a Series A funding round with $20 million in venture capital and added two execs – Gaurav Deshpande, VP of Marketing, and Ediz Ertekin, VP of Sales.

Open source software supplier SUSE has announced the NeuVector codebase is available on GitHub, saying this makes NeuVector the “first truly open source, end-to-end security solution”. It will allow Rancher users to address deep network visibility, inspection and segmentation, manage vulnerability, configuration and compliance management, do risk profiling, threat detection and incident response. A blog from SUSE’s president of engineering & innovation Sheng Liang will tell you more.

Open source distributed SQL database supplier Yugabyte has a strategic partnership agreement with Intuita, a UK-based lifecycle data services provider, to support the growth of enterprise-class, cloud-native, transactional database technology cloud initiatives across EMEA. Both claim that enterprise digital transformations are stalling due to the unsuitability of monolithic databases for cloud native applications, and the inadequacy of NoSQL databases to handle transactional systems of engagement and systems of record. The partners believe YugabyteDB can fix these problems.

