Storage News ticker – January 11

Cobalt Iron, which provides SaaS-based enterprise data protection, has received US Patent 11206306 on its technology for analytics-based cloud brokering of data protection operations. The patented techniques use unique operational and infrastructure analytics to respond to changing conditions and to determine optimal usage of cloud and on-premises resources. If there is a cyber-event in process against certain cloud computing resources, or if there is a change in the cost or availability of a cloud resource, the techniques can dynamically reconfigure cloud computing operations to use a combination of on-premises and/or other cloud resources.They will be implemented in Cobalt Iron’s Compass offering, and will enable Compass to optimize cloud and on-premises computing resources automatically, making IT operations more secure, more cost-effective, and better-performing.

Doug Balog.

Cloud-enabled Backup-as-a-Service and StorSafe container-based archiver vendor FalconStor has appointed former IBM executive Doug Balog as its Strategic Executive Advisor. Blog said: “I am impressed by the progress the team has made in bringing this expertise to the hybrid cloud data protection market and by the commitment it is making to the MSP community to help make customers and partners successful technically and financially. Particularly, IBM i customers and MSPs would seem to benefit materially from FalconStor’s deep technology integration with the IBM i platform for deduplication, backup, replication and data migration to the cloud.”

HPE StoreEver tape libraries now support LTO-9 tape, with its up to 45TB compressed capacity (18TB native) and transfer speeds of up to 1000MB/sec (for systems with full height drives and 800MB/sec for those with half height). It’s available for the following entry- and mid-range HPE StoreEver solutions:

HPE StoreEver LTO-9 45000 internal and external standalone tape drives

HPE StoreEver MSL 1/8 autoloader

HPE StoreEver MSL 2024 tape library

HPE StoreEver MSL3040 tape library

HPE StoreEver MSL6480 tape library

Infinidat, which gets 90 per cent of its revenues from a 500+ partner channel, has announced some channel awards:

Partner of the Year Americas – Mainline Information Systems, Inc. EMEA – I.A.N. s.r.l. APJ – SCSK Corporation

The High Velocity Award – Mark III Systems

The High Flyer – Dynamix Group, Inc.

The Ultimate Contributor – OneNeck IT Solutions

The Cloud Buster Award – SnowCap Technologies

Distributor of the Year EMEA – Pinnacle Micro (Pty) Ltd. APJ – Networld Corporation

Marketing Partner of the Year – ASBISc Enterprises Plc

File and object data manager and analyser Komprise more than doubled its revenues and the amount of data under management in 2021 compared to 2020. It says it “has seen rampant market uptake of its value proposition for unstructured data management, enabling massive data storage savings while facilitating faster, more automated analytics projects in the cloud.” Komprise revenues, which are subscriptions, grew by 115 per cent year-over-year. New customer acquisition grew 200 per cent year-on-year.

NSA Inc. says it buys in used backup tapes, cleans them, and sells them on. It purchases thousands of used tapes per month, brings them to facilities near Boston, eradicates all the data off every tape that comes in and then offers a Certificate of Data Destruction upon completion. NSA has a buyback offer or a “Sort N’ Settle” option where it sorts and inventories the tapes in house and sends a cheque out accordingly. It also sells a full line of Certified LTO Tapes (LTO-6 for older) at lower cost than brand new tapes.

Phison Electronics Corp. announced that its SD Express storage offering is the first product to pass the SD Association’s SD Express/UHS-II Verification Program (SVP). This verification indicates that these products meet interface standards, and will operate and perform properly.

Data management and SaaS protection company Redstor announced a growth investment from Bregal Milestone, a European technology growth capital firm. Redstor will use the undisclosed amount of financing to fuel its international expansion into the United States and accelerate its AI-enabled platform and overall growth. It has more than 40,000 customers worldwide. Previous Redstor investor Beech Tree Private Equity realized its investment in full as part of the transaction.

RiverMeadow has an integrated cloud migration and disaster recovery offering. It applies to VMware vSphere workloads that run on-premise or in VMware on any public cloud with the use of Object Storage for cost-effective DR. A table lists the options;

